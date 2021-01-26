13 straight wins has Lake Mills ranked No. 2 in latest AP poll



Lilly Luft wins state title Lilly Luft won the 126 pound girls state title with a 6-2 win over Avery Meier of Waverly-Shell Rock on Saturday.

With 13 straight wins to open the season, the Lake Mills boys basketball team has proven that it is one of the state's best Class 1A teams, and they are getting noticed.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll, behind only 15-0 North Linn. Lake Mills is one of three area teams to receive consideration in the latest rankings, as Clear Lake came in at No. 10 in Class 3A, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura received one vote in the Class 2A poll.

Area teams are in bold.

Class 1A

1. North Linn, Troy Mills, 15-0

2. Lake Mills, 13-0: Since its 46-42 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Dec. 18, the team's closest win of the season, the Bulldogs have destroyed any team unlucky enough to cross their path. Over the past six games, Lake Mills has won by an average of 34.83 points.