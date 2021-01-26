13 straight wins has Lake Mills ranked No. 2 in latest AP poll

With 13 straight wins to open the season, the Lake Mills boys basketball team has proven that it is one of the state's best Class 1A teams, and they are getting noticed.
The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 2 in Class 1A in the latest Associated Press boys basketball poll, behind only 15-0 North Linn. Lake Mills is one of three area teams to receive consideration in the latest rankings, as Clear Lake came in at No. 10 in Class 3A, while Garner-Hayfield-Ventura received one vote in the Class 2A poll.
Area teams are in bold.
Class 1A
1. North Linn, Troy Mills, 15-0
2. Lake Mills, 13-0: Since its 46-42 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Dec. 18, the team's closest win of the season, the Bulldogs have destroyed any team unlucky enough to cross their path. Over the past six games, Lake Mills has won by an average of 34.83 points.
Lake Mills has three players with over 160 points on the season, led by senior Dashawn Linnen, with 252. The Bulldogs have only six games left in the regular season. Once the postseason hits, they are a team with a legitimate shot to go all the way.
3. Martensdale-St. Mary's, 13-0
4. Easton Valley, 15-0
5. Gehlen Catholic, 14-1
6. Springville, 15-1
7. Montezuma, 13-2
8. Grand View Christian, 12-1
9. St. Mary's, Remsen, 13-1
10. Wapsie Valley, 11-2
Class 2A
1. Boyden-Hull, 14-0
2. AHSTW, 14-1
3. Des Moines Christian, 12-1
4. Western Christian, 12-3
5. Dike-New Hartford, 12-2
(tie) West Branch, 9-0
7. OABCIG, 13-1
8. Denver, 12-2
9. Pekin, 14-1
10. Roland-Story, 11-1
Others receiving votes: Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, 1 vote: Though they are one of the most complete and competitive teams in North Iowa, the Cardinals have the misfortune of being in the same conference as Lake Mills, and so the 12-3 team sits in second place.
A three-point loss to Forest City last Thursday bumped the team from top 10 consideration, but with a starting lineup that consists of five seniors who can all lead the offense on any given night, the Cardinals have high hopes for the postseason. The team is looking for its first state tournament appearance since 2017.
Class 3A
1. Ballard, 11-1
2. Pella, 11-1
3. Monticello, 12-0
4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 11-1
5. Carroll, 12-1
6. Assumption, 10-2
(tie) Solon, 13-1
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque, 10-2
9. Glenwood, 12-2
10. Clear Lake, 11-1: Clear Lake has won nine straight games, but fell one spot in the rankings this week, as Glenwood jumped from No. 10 to No. 9. Junior Carson Toebe and Andrew Formanek continue to dominate the points column for the Lions, with 203 and 201 on the season. Toebe leads the team with 32 3-pointers, while Formanek has 158 rebounds, by far the most on the team.
In any playoff situation, it is often the hottest team that does the best. With a winning streak that has now lasted over a month and a half, the Lions are one of the hottest teams out there.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls, 9-0
2. Waukee, 7-1
3. Johnston, 5-1
4. Ankeny Centennial, 9-1
5. Iowa City Liberty, 5-0
6. Dubuque, Hempstead, 8-2
7. West Des Moines Valley, 7-2
8. Lincoln, Council Bluffs, 10-3
9. SE Polk, 8-2
10. Pleasant Valley, 9-2
Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.