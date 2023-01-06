Area High School Roundup: Riverhawk boys' swimmers claim victory

The Mason City Riverhawk boys’ swim team pulled out a 47-43 victory over Fort Dodge Thursday.

The Riverhawks opened with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay and then got victories from Brody Hirsch in the 100 fly and Anders Bookmeyer in the 100 backstroke in a meet that saw Mason City swimmers post 50 season-best times.

Will Read, Brody Lee, Daniel Schwarz and Mason Labby took home the 200 medley relay crown winning in 1:58.51, winning by nearly 23 seconds.

Hirsch won the 100 fly in 1:08.76, while Bookmeyer and Read were 1-2 in the 100 back with Bookmeyer’s winning time being 1:07.88.

Girls’ basketball

Rockford 47, Tripoli 42: Loren Fierova and Danika deBuhr each scored 11 points as the Warriors scored their first win of the season over the Panthers.

Ashlynn Grady had five steals and two assists, while Fierova had four steals and three assists.

Central Springs 61, Nashua-Plainfield 18: Kaci Crum had 16 points, 12 rebounds, nine blocked shots and three steals as the Panthers improved to 4-4 overall with the win.

Aubrey Hoeft added 14 points and four steals, while Abby Pate pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Belmond-Klemme 44, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40: A second-half comeback fell short as the Cardinals dropped a close contest to the Broncos.

Jenna Pringnitz scored 13 points, while Grett Gouge had nine points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots for G-H-V (4-4).

West Fork 72, Newman Catholic 49: The ninth-ranked Warhawks improved to 8-0 with the victory over the Knights (4-5).

Osage 64, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 20: The Green Devils outscored the Bulldogs, 40-11 in the second half to pull away and improve to 8-1.

Boys’ basketball

Newman Catholic 62, West Fork 37: The Knights (8-0) knocked the Warhawks (5-1) from the unbeaten ranks using a strong first three quarters to build a comfortable margin.

Doug Taylor had 21 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Newman, while Max Burt had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Noah Hamilton chipped in 14 points and nine boards for the Knights.

Cayde Eberling led West Fork with nine points. The Warhawks were held to 29 percent shooting (14 of 48) and made just 2 of 20 3-point attempts.

Casyn Guerrero had five steals, and Sage Suntken had five assists for West Fork.

Osage 63, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 62: Max Knudsen hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Green Devils (6-2) to victory.

Out of in-bounds play, Osage worked the ball around its offense before Quinn Street found Knudsen all alone in left corner and Knudsen buried the open jumper.

Street led all Green Devil scorers with 15 points, while Knudsen had 14 and Drew Tusler had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Street also had seven assists.