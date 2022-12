Area High School Roundup: Osage's Jennings wins 500th career dual

Osage wrestling coach Brent Jennings picked up his 500th career dual win Thursday as the Green Devils downed Forest City (73-4), Newman Catholic (84-0) and West Hancock (69-9) Thursday in Forest City.

Jennings is in his 26th season at the helm of Osage and led the Green Devils to their first traditional state title in 39 years in 2020, and Osage was second last spring.

In the wins Thursday, the Green Devils improved to 6-0 and in those six wins Osage has lost only five matches.

Jennings entered the season with a career mark of 494-204-3. He now is the sixth coach in Iowa history to reach the 500-win mark joining Brad Smith of Lisbon, Kent Kersten of Logan-Magnolia, Grant Eckenrod of Williamsburg, Dan Mashek of Don Bosco of Gilbertville and North Scott, and Lance Schultz of South Central Calhoun.

Osage will be at the Keith Vry Invitational in Parkersburg Saturday, and next Friday and Saturday the Green Devils will test themselves against a strong 32-team dual tournament at the Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo where Osage could face top-ranked foes Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) and Don Bosco of Gilbertville (1A).

Boys’ basketball

Clear Lake 69, Waverly-Shell Rock 62: Trevaughn Loyobya had 17 points and Cael Stephany 16 as the Lions improved to 3-0 with a win over the Go-Hawks.

Cole Marsh led WSR with 19.

Lake Mills 64, West Hancock 57: The Bulldogs rallied from a 42-29 halftime deficit to improve to a 3-0.

Lake Mills trailed 51-46 after three, but outscored the Eagles, 18-6 in the fourth.

Denton Kingland scored 29 points to lead all scorers. The Bulldogs also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Lance Helming

Saint Ansgar 61, Central Springs 55: Hunter Hillman had 23 points on seven of 11 shooting and pulled down nine boards for the Saints (2-1).

Carsen Sparrow added 13 points, while Ryan Hackbart had nine points and eight boards.

Tyke Remster had seven assists.

The Panthers (1-3) gor 24 points, four steals and three assists from Javont Frolland. Carson Grady had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Girls’ basketball

Waverly-Shell Rock 48, Clear Lake 34: Jordan Maryland and Xada Johnson each scored 11 points, but the Lions dropped to 2-2 overall with the loss to the Go-Hawks.

Nashua-Plainfield 59, Rockford 21: Avaree Jeffries had six points and four steals, but the Warriors couldn’t keep pace with the Huskies.

Jaylah Schriever led Rockford with six rebounds.

Kadence Huck led N-P with 22 points.

Saint Ansgar 52, Central Springs 44: The Saints bounced back from their first loss of the season to take an eight-point win at home Thursday.

Saint Ansgar led from start to finish to improve to 2-1.

The Panthers dropped to 2-2.

Kaci Crum led Central Springs with 18 points and eight rebounds. Aubrey Hoeft had 15 points and 10 rebounds.