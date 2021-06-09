With everyone back full-time, GHV turns into 'scary' team

Doctors gave him a timeline of one year with no sports after his first surgery, one more year until he was full strength and another two years until he was ready mentally.

Steffensmeier had other ideas.

"That couldn't happen because I want to play," the junior said. "I got there in seven-and-half (months). I went full baseball at about nine months."

So with a quicker timeline, Steffensemeier pitched his second game on Tuesday against the Vikings and dazzled. He threw 48 strikes of his 62 pitches and struck out five batters in the victory.

After getting into an early jam – two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the first – the right-hander induced a groundout and a flyout to leave the inning with no runs crossing the plate.

He allowed just two hits for the remainder of his outing. He has honed in on his curveball since adding it to his repertoire as an eighth grader.

"Definitely the best I've thrown this year," Steffensmeier said. "At times, it is pretty challenging. Some days I don't have it, today I did."

Kozisek felt comfortable throwing Steffensmeier back onto the mound. He was the freshman coach two years ago when his pitcher first suffered injuries.