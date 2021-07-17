'We've got alligator blood': Power, speed and pitching the perfect combination for Mohawk baseball

The usual standouts for the Mason City baseball team were at their best on Friday night.
Alex Gold struck out 10 batters in six innings, Ben Pederson mashed a home run and Carter Thomas struck out two batters in relief to get the save in a 3-2 win over Fort Dodge in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
But there were times where the Dodgers put runners on base and started to shift momentum. It's a good thing the Mohawks have what Gold calls, "Alligator blood."
"It means we don't die," Gold clarified. "Down to the last inning, the last pitch, everyone's fighting, everyone's playing their best and everyone's laying their bodies on the line. That's what makes us a tough team to beat."
Alligator blood aside, the Mohawks made big plays when they needed to.
For Mason City head coach Troy Rood, Friday's win demonstrated the perfect blend of skill that his guys will rely on throughout the tournament.
"I think we've got the pitching, and we blend speed with power," Rood said. "I think that's tough offensively. The power and the speed, I like that mix. I think it makes us a tough team to beat."
The combination of power at the plate, speed on the bases and experience on the mound will make the Mohawks a tough out for any team this postseason.
But the squad has had its fair share of ups and downs this season. Because of the way the schedule shaped up, the Mohawks ended up using 15 different pitchers on the mound this season. On top of that, a couple of the team's starters missed a good chunk of time due to injuries.
Combine those two factors with a tough Central Iowa Metro League schedule, and the Mohawks finished with a regular season filled with plenty of ups and downs.
But now that the postseason is here, Mason City (23-16) can narrow down its rotation to its top guys on the hill.
"Tournament time, you really need three or four guys that you can trust," Rood said. "And we feel like we have that. Obviously the two lefties we threw tonight, we think Ethen Roberts is a pretty good one too. You've got to have that."
Gold, Thomas and Roberts will be counted on during the remainder of the tournament. Rood is confident that they will deliver.
Gold leads the team in strikeouts (69), Thomas leads the team in wins (5) and Roberts has pitched the most innings of the trio this season (42.1).
"Having a roster of arms that you know that you can count on means that every guy you throw can be at their best," Gold said. "Carter, Roberts and me have all been on four day rests, so that means we're on top of our game and we're ready to go whenever we're called. That's huge."
But any team that has good pitching won't go far without good offense. Luckily for Mason City, Gold, Thomas, Pederson and Connor Dalen are all hitting over .400 at the plate.
Pederson launched a solo home run in Friday's win that Rood said was maybe the biggest he'd ever seen to the left field side of Roosevelt Field. After Pederson missed a good chunk of the season due to recovery from labrum surgery, it's good to have the big bat back in the lineup.
"Obviously we have some dudes at the top," Pederson said. "If we can do our job every night, then we have a good chance of winning."
Although the Mohawks are led by some of the big names on the roster, Pederson says the team is actually at its best when the younger guys, with talent and speed, play well.
"A lot of those younger guys are faster. Good track athletes. They work hard and they're trying to get better every day," Pederson said. "When they're clicking and we're all clicking together, I think we're one of the best teams in the state."
Between solid pitching, speed in the field and talented bats, the Mason City baseball team, filled with "alligator blood," is ready to push for its first state tournament appearance since 2017.
The Mohawks will play in the second round of the Class 4A, Substate 2 bracket at 7 p.m. on Monday at Southeast Polk.
PHOTOS: Mason City baseball vs Fort Dodge - Class 4A Substate; 07-16-21
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.