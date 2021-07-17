'We've got alligator blood': Power, speed and pitching the perfect combination for Mohawk baseball

But the squad has had its fair share of ups and downs this season. Because of the way the schedule shaped up, the Mohawks ended up using 15 different pitchers on the mound this season. On top of that, a couple of the team's starters missed a good chunk of time due to injuries.

Combine those two factors with a tough Central Iowa Metro League schedule, and the Mohawks finished with a regular season filled with plenty of ups and downs.

But now that the postseason is here, Mason City (23-16) can narrow down its rotation to its top guys on the hill.

"Tournament time, you really need three or four guys that you can trust," Rood said. "And we feel like we have that. Obviously the two lefties we threw tonight, we think Ethen Roberts is a pretty good one too. You've got to have that."

Gold, Thomas and Roberts will be counted on during the remainder of the tournament. Rood is confident that they will deliver.

Gold leads the team in strikeouts (69), Thomas leads the team in wins (5) and Roberts has pitched the most innings of the trio this season (42.1).