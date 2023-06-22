After giving up eight runs in the first inning, West Hancock of Britt rebounded.

The Eagles came up with an 11-10 win over North Iowa in eight innings at home on Wednesday night in North Iowa area baseball action.

Jackson Johnson went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Gavin Wunder drove in thee runs to help lead the Eagles.

West Hancock responded to the early deficit by scoring five in the bottom of the first. The Bison regained a three-run lead in the fourth, but the Eagles tied it in the sixth inning and completed the comeback in extras.

Caeden Harle also had a pair of hits and RBIs and got the win on the mound with 2.2 scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

Saint Ansgar 4, Nashua-Plainfield 0: Tate Meyer and Jayce Schwiesow combined to strike out 15 in a no-hitter for the Saints.

Schwiesow started the game and struck out eight in four innings. He walked two batters. Meyer came on and struck out seven of the nine batters that he faces.

The two of them combined to go 2-for-4 at the plate and Schwiesow drove in a run.

Connor Mullenbach and Carsen Sparrow each had RBIs too for Saint Ansgar.

Mason City 5-7, Ottumwa 3-8: Lincoln Berding had a big first game of the doubleheader, driving in a pair of runs and pitching 5.2 quality innings on the mound for the Riverhawks.

Mason City took a 5-3 lead in the fourth inning by scoring four and never lost that lead.

Nolan Stilles had a pair of hits too and Gabe Ries knocked in a run.

In the second game, Ottumwa took an early 7-2 lead they never relinquished.

The Riverhawks plated four in the bottom of the sixth to get within one but could not tie it in the seventh.

Stilles and Ryan Melendez each had two hits in the game.

Osage 7, North Butler 1: Jake Krebsbach's fifth-inning grand slam led the Green Devils to the win.

The blast was part of a six-run frame that lifted Osage. Cade Machin also had a pair of hits.

Drew Tulser had a great start on the mound, allowing one run in six innings. Carson Nasstrom followed that up by striking out the side in the seventh.

Riceville 12, North Tama 4: The Wildcats scored nine runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a commanding lead.

They combined to draw 11 walks to eight hits in the big offensive game.

Aiden Ebert reached base three times with a pair of hits and had two RBIs, as did Ryder Fair.

West Fork 6-2, Central Springs 2-1: Trevor Despenas drove in a pair of runs to lead the Warhawks to a win in game on.

All five of West Fork's hits came from different players, with Ashyr Wiseman having one of those and an RBI.

Austin Shimek and Ryan Shimek each had a hit and RBI for the Panthers.

Casyn Guerrero threw a gem in the second game for the Warhawks, striking out 13 and allowed one hit in a complete game. He also hit a two-run double for the teams' only runs.

Algona 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3: Jensen Eischen drove in a pair of runs and Austin Steenhoek pitched a quality start to lead Algona.

Steenhoek struck out three in a complete game, with all three runs being unearned.

Anthony Valenzuela had a pair of hits for H-D-C.

Algona Garrigan 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Golden Bears' pitcher Drew Fogarty hurled a one-hitter, striking out nine in the mercy-rule win.

Andrew Hook had the lone hit for the Cardinals.

Other North Iowa scores: Newman Catholic 16, Rockford 1.