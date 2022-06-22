West Fork taking lumps in hope of brighter future

Sitting at 2-13 overall and 2-10 in the Top of Iowa-East following a 15-0 loss against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Tuesday, West Fork understands that this season hasn't gone to plan.

But with three starters being either freshmen or sophomores and a couple of starters being juniors, the possibility of better seasons up ahead is a driving factor.

"Each one of them can be successful," head coach Lance Thompson said. "They just have to have confidence in themselves every time they're up there. It's coming."

With freshman Nolan Shreckengost leading the team in batting average at .302 and sophomore Edison Maske close behind him at .286, those young players are starting to put it together.

Shreckengost recorded one of the two hits for the Warhawks on Tuesday, and he believes that they have potential to do big things as they continue to get more experience.

"I think it starts at the plate," he said. "Just getting hits and then playing defense, and it'll all come together."

Just the improvement within this season has been clear to see for Thompson, as West Fork has played in some close games against decent teams.

Thompson wants his team to understand that things are going to happen. You might strike out or make an error on defense, but despite those mistakes you have to go hard on every play.

That's how he wants his team to play for the foreseeable future.

"They've grown a lot," Thompson said. "It was a little about me getting to know them and them getting to know me, and both of our expectations. They're putting in hard work and effort. That's what you need."

With both of West Fork's wins coming against a winless Northwood-Kensett program, a few more wins on the schedule were entirely possible.

Losing by one run to Central Springs and Rockford plus two runs to Clear Lake and North Butler, the Warhawks have to start finding that consistency and putting together big innings if they want to be more successful

As Shreckengost mentioned, it starts at the plate.

"If we could just lump a few hits together, most of the time it's spread out," Thompson said. "It's just confidence. The batter that's up next sees the guy in front of them have success, and they get that confidence."

With winning seasons from 2011-2019, the hope is for the program to get back to that level.

Senior catcher Nate Hubka was a part of the last winning season for the Warhawks in 2019, where they went 22-9 and finished fifth in the Top of Iowa conference, ultimately falling in a Class 1A substate semifinal to Newman Catholic.

What he believes is the blueprint to get back to that level of success is quite simple.

"Just working in the offseason and getting reps in," Hubka said.

With the postseason getting closer each day, West Fork will be in 1A District 4, with the competition being, Lake Mills, second-ranked Newman Catholic, North Iowa, St. Edmond, West Bend-Mallard and West Hancock.

It will face the Eagles in the first round on Saturday, July 2 in Britt.

The Knights are the only team in that group that has a winning record, which gives the Warhawks a favorable position to be in if they hope to do some damage.

With the postseason comes a fresh slate, and that is something that West Fork hopes to use to its advantage.

"Anything can happen," Thompson said. "With the postseason, it's a brand new season. It doesn't matter what you did in the regular season, who you are, what players you have. It all comes down to who wants to perform that day."

