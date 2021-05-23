'We want revenge': Newman Catholic baseball takes aim at state title

It didn't end how it was supposed to.
At least, that's how the boys on the Newman Catholic baseball team feel about their 3-2 loss to Don-Bosco in the Class 1A state title game last summer.
Prior to the title game loss in August of 2020, the Knights had won three consecutive state titles. Despite it being 10 months ago, the loss still sits fresh on many of the players' minds.
"There's some inner fuel going on," Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. "I think it's one of those things where individually, it's eating at them to get back on the field because these guys, all they've known is success. Having won three state titles before that, they weren't quite sure what that feeling was like."
Although Bohl stresses the importance of getting better each day and playing Newman baseball, the boys on the team aren't shy about their intentions of winning a state championship.
The good news is the Knights return many of the same faces who led the team back to the state title game last summer.
And the championship loss only motivates them.
"Every time you're working out, every time you're doing anything you're thinking about that in the back of your mind," sophomore Doug Taylor said. "It definitely still stings. We want revenge for that one."
Taylor, a University of Iowa baseball commit, is one of the top returners on the squad. A standout in all facets of the game, he posted 56 strikeouts in nine games played and held a 0.74 ERA. He also batted .287 in his freshmen season.
Taylor will be on the mound as the Knights' ace throwing to fellow sophomore and Iowa baseball commit Max Burt. As a freshman in 2020, Burt was one of the top hitters in the state, batting .435 and hitting six homeruns.
"Having Doug and Max, who have now been two year starters for us, only being sophomores this year and having the experience of being in two state title games, obviously it's huge," Bohl said. "Those guys are two elite baseball players in the state. We're going to be able to rely on them."
The Knights also return three more players who all batted over .300 in senior Owen Casey and juniors Jack Maznio and Nash Holmgaard.
Bohl says returning a good chunk of starters will help with consistency throughout the season.
"You look at last year, because of our youth and because of our inexperience, you saw some more ups and downs," Bohl said. "Their ability to grow and learn from last year, you're going to see a more consistent approach at the plate."
The one area that is a relative unknown comparatively is the depth of the pitching staff. The Knights lost two senior starters from a year ago, so Bohl says it will be interesting to see how the rotation shakes out behind Taylor's spot as the ace.
However, one wouldn't be wrong to expect the Knights to have more-than-capable arms ready to step up and fill in.
After a shortened year in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Knights will have a full slate of regular season games this summer to prepare themselves for the postseason.
With state title goals looming, the boys in maroon are ready for the challenge.
"We're hungry. We want it more than ever," Burt said. "It's not expected, but everyone expects to see Newman back in the state tournament. The loss hurt last year, so I feel like a lot of people, they've been thinking about it constantly throughout the offseason."
"We want to get back there," Burt continued. "And we want to win it."
The Knights start their season against Osage at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Osage.
