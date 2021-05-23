'We want revenge': Newman Catholic baseball takes aim at state title

Taylor, a University of Iowa baseball commit, is one of the top returners on the squad. A standout in all facets of the game, he posted 56 strikeouts in nine games played and held a 0.74 ERA. He also batted .287 in his freshmen season.

Taylor will be on the mound as the Knights' ace throwing to fellow sophomore and Iowa baseball commit Max Burt. As a freshman in 2020, Burt was one of the top hitters in the state, batting .435 and hitting six homeruns.

"Having Doug and Max, who have now been two year starters for us, only being sophomores this year and having the experience of being in two state title games, obviously it's huge," Bohl said. "Those guys are two elite baseball players in the state. We're going to be able to rely on them."

The Knights also return three more players who all batted over .300 in senior Owen Casey and juniors Jack Maznio and Nash Holmgaard.

Bohl says returning a good chunk of starters will help with consistency throughout the season.

"You look at last year, because of our youth and because of our inexperience, you saw some more ups and downs," Bohl said. "Their ability to grow and learn from last year, you're going to see a more consistent approach at the plate."