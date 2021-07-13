'We live for the long ball': Two home runs power Northwood-Kensett baseball past Rockford

There are many statistics that can tell the story of a baseball game.

But according to Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff, there's one area of the game that, when they Vikings accomplish it, typically results in team success.

"We live for the long ball. It's always nice to have them in there," Pfaltzgraff said. "I think we've only lost one game where we've hit a home run, so it's definitely a good stat to have."

That stat remained intact on Tuesday night. The Vikings hit two home runs and beat Rockford, 8-5, in Northwood to advance to the third round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 bracket.

"Our guys, they always find a way. They've really adapted at their plates appearances," Pfaltzgraff said. "I love how aggressive they are. They see a pitch and they know how to drive it."

The Vikings got on the board first when Kael Julseth drove in a runner in the second inning to put the home team up, 1-0.

But the Warriors answered back in the top of the third inning when Kolton Lyman hit an RBI single and Brooks Hoffman followed it up by bringing Lyman in off an error in the outfield.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Suddenly the Vikings found themselves in a 2-1 hole.