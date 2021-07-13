'We live for the long ball': Two home runs power Northwood-Kensett baseball past Rockford

There are many statistics that can tell the story of a baseball game.
But according to Northwood-Kensett head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff, there's one area of the game that, when they Vikings accomplish it, typically results in team success.
"We live for the long ball. It's always nice to have them in there," Pfaltzgraff said. "I think we've only lost one game where we've hit a home run, so it's definitely a good stat to have."
That stat remained intact on Tuesday night. The Vikings hit two home runs and beat Rockford, 8-5, in Northwood to advance to the third round of the Class 1A, Substate 2 bracket.
"Our guys, they always find a way. They've really adapted at their plates appearances," Pfaltzgraff said. "I love how aggressive they are. They see a pitch and they know how to drive it."
The Vikings got on the board first when Kael Julseth drove in a runner in the second inning to put the home team up, 1-0.
But the Warriors answered back in the top of the third inning when Kolton Lyman hit an RBI single and Brooks Hoffman followed it up by bringing Lyman in off an error in the outfield.
Suddenly the Vikings found themselves in a 2-1 hole.
That's when Jace Gentz, who ended up pitching nearly all seven innings for the Vikings, delivered a two-run shot over left center field to re-take the lead, 3-2, in the fourth frame. It was his fourth in four games.
"The first pitch was perfect," Gentz said. "Swung at it. I was actually surprised that it went out, but it did."
The Vikings plated one more runner in the fifth inning. Then, Ethan Tasker blew the game wide open in the sixth with a three-run home run. Gentz scored one more runner off an outfield drop that put Northwood-Kensett up, 8-2, heading into the seventh.
The Warriors managed to score three more runs in the top of the seventh frame, but it was too little, too late.
"We've been in that situation far too many time this year," Rockford head coach Clay Eustice said. "We've been down six, seven, eight runs in the last inning or two. We've rallied to make it an interesting game. They've been resilient all year."
Rockford will lose six seniors off a roster that finished with an overall record of 5-19 on the season.
"This senior class has been really special to me because it's my first senior class as a head coach," Eustice said. "I've taught them a lot about baseball, but they've taught me a lot about coaching as well. These guys will always have a special place in my heart."
Northwood-Kensett (13-14) will move on to the third round and play top-ranked Newman Catholic at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Mason City.
PHOTOS: Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford baseball
NK vs. Rockford 1
NK vs. Rockford 2
NK vs. Rockford 3
NK vs. Rockford 4
NK vs. Rockford 5
NK vs. Rockford 6
NK vs. Rockford 7
NK vs. Rockford 8
NK vs. Rockford 9
NK vs. Rockford 10
NK vs. Rockford 11
NK vs. Rockford 12
NK vs. Rockford 13
NK vs. Rockford 14
NK vs. Rockford 15
NK vs. Rockford 16
NK vs. Rockford 17
NK vs. Rockford 18
NK vs. Rockford 19
NK vs. Rockford 20
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.