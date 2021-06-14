Watch now: Thorson pitches gem to push Lake Mills past West Hancock

In middle school, Dalton Thorson was a pitcher. Once he was elevated to high school, that changed to being a catcher and infielder.
While he still is one of the primary catchers for Lake Mills, Thorson has returned to the mound and in first start of the season, the senior dazzled against West Hancock.
Ignited by a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowing just five hits, Thorson tossed a complete game to earn his first win of the season that pushed the Bulldogs past the Eagles 6-2 on Monday in a Top of Iowa West Conference battle.
"This was a good start to come back to, since I haven't had many," Thorson said. "It really shows off my arm rather than just throwing it down to second. Gives me an opportunity to show off my control."
Thorson had an earned run average hovering near 5.70 and had allowed seven earned runs, nine hits and seven walks to just nine strikeouts in four appearances out of the bullpen.
Pitching from the opening inning on, the right-hander got the second and third out in three innings. He struck out the final batter in six of the seven frames.
"You got to focus back on that glove and just work," Thorson said.
Lake Mills used a plethora of seniors to put together the pitching staff a season ago. Head coach Chris Thorne felt like Thorson deserved a chance to see what he can do on the mound in a start.
Despite plunking four batters, Thorson was charged with one earned run.
"He pitched very well," Thorne said. "When he's on, his ball with the sidearm, it is very tough to hit."
The Bulldogs (5-6, 4-4 TOI-West) broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single from AJ Ramaker on the right side of the infield that plated Casey Hanson in the fifth. Hanson initially flied out to left field, but Eagles starter Braden Walk was called for a balk and Hanson got another chance at the plate.
Three insurance runs were scored by the Bulldogs on just one hit that didn't leave the infield in the seventh. Hayden Brua dribbled a single with the bases loaded and and everyone was safe to make it 4-2.
Garrett Ham drew a bases loaded RBI walk and Jack Ramaker scored on a passed ball.
"This game encapsulates our whole year," Thorne said. "We had great at-bats. If you can take base by base with walks, we're going to take that all day."
West Hancock (3-7, 2-6) snared a 2-1 lead after Blake Hinton was hit with the bases loaded and Zach Beukema towered a sacrifice fly to center that plated Walk.
Brady Hanson tied the game at two in the fourth on an RBI base hit that allowed Ham to score after he reached on an error. Brady and Casey Hanson along with AJ Ramaker all recorded two hits.
The Eagles have scored three total runs in their last two losses since erupting for 25 runs against Rockford and 10 versus North Union.
Five different hitters in the lineup registered a hit.
"I thought that was going to bring our bats around, but we fell back to two pitchers that were hittable," West Hancock head coach Jeremy Barnes said. "We get someone in scoring position, we just don't have that timely hit."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.