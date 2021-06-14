Watch now: Thorson pitches gem to push Lake Mills past West Hancock

In middle school, Dalton Thorson was a pitcher. Once he was elevated to high school, that changed to being a catcher and infielder.

While he still is one of the primary catchers for Lake Mills, Thorson has returned to the mound and in first start of the season, the senior dazzled against West Hancock.

Ignited by a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowing just five hits, Thorson tossed a complete game to earn his first win of the season that pushed the Bulldogs past the Eagles 6-2 on Monday in a Top of Iowa West Conference battle.

"This was a good start to come back to, since I haven't had many," Thorson said. "It really shows off my arm rather than just throwing it down to second. Gives me an opportunity to show off my control."

Thorson had an earned run average hovering near 5.70 and had allowed seven earned runs, nine hits and seven walks to just nine strikeouts in four appearances out of the bullpen.

Pitching from the opening inning on, the right-hander got the second and third out in three innings. He struck out the final batter in six of the seven frames.

"You got to focus back on that glove and just work," Thorson said.