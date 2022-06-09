Warriors on the younger side, still finding ways to win games

Winning was a special type of deal for Rockford's baseball team last season. It dropped its first 11 games, but remained competitive in several of them.

It lost one-run contests to the Top of Iowa East champ Newman Catholic, a West Fork team that hovered around .500 and a West Hancock battle that featured 49 total runs crossing home.

The Warriors fell by two runs to St. Ansgar and were run-ruled three times.

"This year, we hit the ground running," Rockford head coach Clay Eustice said.

Times have changed and after a 12-5 season in 2020, the Warriors are trying to emulate that year.

Despite losing four of the last five contests, they sit a 4-5 overall and are just one win away from equaling their win total in 2021. Rockford didn't win its fourth game until July 2.

It garnered win No. 4 this season six days ago on June 3.

"I'm happy with how we're playing," Eustice said. "We're far ahead of where we were last year at this point. It is going to come. The experience is coming and so will the wins."

The Warriors graduated four senior starters plus saw Landon Arends in the opposite dugout when he transferred to Osage. Much of the leadership role has fallen on Kolton Lyman, Terran Romer, Brooks Hoffman and Drew Hansen.

All four of them have grabbed it by the horns.

"They are varsity players in multiple sports in multiple years," Eustice said. "These guys lead by example. When the kids are making a mistake on the field, they say 'Hey, don't worry about it.'

"They are almost an extension of myself on the field."

Eustice has had to put faith in a lot of sophomores this season. Four of them consistently start and one has started three games. He also has a freshman, Ryker Hoffman, man one of the outfield spots.

Even with a younger team, winning has been more consistent.

The Warriors started off the year 3-1. It has since dropped close encounters with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (by three runs) and St. Ansgar (by two runs). Still, that start was a far cry from a calendar year ago.

Two of their three wins were by at least six runs.

"These kids are continuing to impress me," Eustice said. "They are constantly getting better and it is good to see that growth."

Even with a team batting average hovering around .200, Eustice has been more than pleased with the at-bats.

"We're not swinging at bad pitches nearly as often, we're making pitchers work and we're getting on base," he stated.

Wednesday against Osage was a small setback as Rockford's pitchers struggled with command and made a couple untimely errors in the field. It was a 3-0 deficit that ballooned to 9-0 after a six-run frame in the fifth.

Hansen has emerged as a strong pitcher that pairs with Lyman, a hard-throwing right-hander. Hansen is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.88.

Towards the end of the season, the Warriors strung some wins together and defeated West Fork in a Class 1A first round district game. They have kept the momentum flowing.

And have zero plans on reversing course.

"If I had to use one word, it would be scrappy," Eustice said on how he would describe his bunch. "We've gotten some wins, gotten some ugly wins, but we fight. Sometimes it is luck, good skill, situational awareness, but I think these kids are performing really hard."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.