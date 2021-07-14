Waldorf student prepares Northwood-Kensett for substate semis in first year as head coach

Pfaltzgraff took over for Jeff Ferstein, who last year was named Top of Iowa East conference Coach of the Year after a 7-4 regular season in 2020.

However, the Vikings didn't get a chance to play in the postseason last summer, as a member of the coaching staff awaited COVID-19 test results.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To win a couple of postseason games this season has to feel good to the Vikings.

"It could feel good for the community, but I know for myself, I've got to push harder and we've got to be better," Pfaltzgraff said. "This team is definitely, I think, a top 15 team in the state. They're a really good group. They're awesome."

For players on the team, adjusting to a new coach and his coaching style has been something different to experience.

However, junior Jace Gentz, who has hit four home runs in the last four games, says that all the guys have enjoyed having Pfaltzgraff as the program's leader.

"It's been fun, but he's a little bit different from our last coach," Gentz said. "I would say there's not as much experience as a coach, but he's building it. He preaches to stay mental, make sure to keep everything in front of you and go through it."