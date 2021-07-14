Waldorf student prepares Northwood-Kensett for substate semis in first year as head coach

Sometimes, it's amazing what a Google search can lead to.
A quick search for high school baseball coaching jobs is what led Waldorf student Matt Pfaltzgraff to eventually become the head coach of the Northwood-Kensett baseball team.
"I just Googled jobs and it landed in front of me," Pfaltzgraff said. "I'm glad I Googled, I guess."
Pfaltzgraff, soon to be a senior at Waldorf in Forest City, interviewed for the position in the spring. For days, he anxiously waited to hear back from the district.
Then, he received the call from Northwood-Kensett junior/senior high principal Keith Fritz during class.
"I rejected it," Pfaltzgraff said. "Then I checked the number during class and I was like, 'Oh crap, that's Northwood.' I actually missed the second half of that class to call them back and accept the job position."
Fast-forward to today, Pfaltzgraff has led the Vikings in his first season to a tie for third place in the Top of Iowa East conference standings and two postseason wins – most recently an 8-5 win over Rockford on Tuesday.
The first-year head coach says he's content with how his first season at the helm has gone, especially since he was a bit nervous coming into the job.
"I felt like I needed to come out, win and take care of business," Pfaltzgraff said. "There was a little bit of pressure I put on myself."
Pfaltzgraff took over for Jeff Ferstein, who last year was named Top of Iowa East conference Coach of the Year after a 7-4 regular season in 2020.
However, the Vikings didn't get a chance to play in the postseason last summer, as a member of the coaching staff awaited COVID-19 test results.
To win a couple of postseason games this season has to feel good to the Vikings.
"It could feel good for the community, but I know for myself, I've got to push harder and we've got to be better," Pfaltzgraff said. "This team is definitely, I think, a top 15 team in the state. They're a really good group. They're awesome."
For players on the team, adjusting to a new coach and his coaching style has been something different to experience.
However, junior Jace Gentz, who has hit four home runs in the last four games, says that all the guys have enjoyed having Pfaltzgraff as the program's leader.
"It's been fun, but he's a little bit different from our last coach," Gentz said. "I would say there's not as much experience as a coach, but he's building it. He preaches to stay mental, make sure to keep everything in front of you and go through it."
Pfaltzgraff, originally from Ackley, had high hopes for the team's success at the beginning of the season. But the players, parents and fans have surpassed any hopes he had for them.
"The community is great here," Pfaltzgraff said. "It's a very good community compared to other ones I've been a part of. I love it here."
Although the Vikings are happy with their two postseason wins over the past week, there's still work left to be done.
Northwood-Kensett will travel to take on top-ranked Newman Catholic in the Class 1A, Substate 2 semifinal game on Saturday. The Vikings have lost in both games to the Knights this season, but Pfaltzgraff still believes in his boys.
"These guys beat them last year during the COVID year," Pfaltzgraff said. "I was the assistant coach at Ackley, AGWSR last year, and when I saw that go across my Twitter feed, I was like, 'Holy cow.' So these guys understand how to beat them and what it takes to beat them."
"These guys know they can do it," he continued. "I believe they can do it. They're on the path to state. We've got to beat the best to be a part of the best."
PHOTOS: Northwood-Kensett vs. Rockford baseball
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.