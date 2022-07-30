Wahlert's Savary, Kee's Cota lead Small Schools East to win over Small Schools West

Well, a little bit of practice for college or the majors never hurt anybody.

Needing nine innings to declare a winner on Saturday at Roosevelt Field in Mason City, it was Small Schools East that finally broke through with a 1-0 walkoff win over Small Schools West in day two of the 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series.

But in order to get to that point, Wahlert's Aaron Savary and Remsen St. Mary's Carter Schorg put on one heck of a pitcher's duel.

What makes it even more interesting is that they put on different kinds of shutout performances.

Schorg went seven scoreless innings, stranding runners and sprinkling in a handful of strikeouts. Savary struck out 15 over eight and two-thirds scoreless frames while allowing no hits.

"That's a great feeling to go out on an almost no-hitter," Savary said. "It's a good feeling, especially because the last game of the year usually ends on a loss unless you're a state champion. Coming here, last time pitching in this uniform, getting a nice win is a good one to go out on."

In the ninth inning, Savary was lifted for New London's Kooper Schulte after recording a 6-3 groundout and swinging strikeout to start the frame.

When he gave up the ball and headed to the dugout, the Iowa commit received applause from a crowd that recognized what it had just witnessed.

"It was pretty exciting," Savary said. "Everyone was kind of bummed out that I didn't finish the game, but I accepted that I poured my heart out and put it on the line for my team."

That's something that Small Schools East teammate Tyson Cota, representing Kee, noticed.

Slotting in at the bottom of the order and stepping up to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Cota wanted to reward Savary for putting together such an incredible outing.

With two runners on and one out, that's exactly what Cota did with a single right up the middle off of Van Meter's Reese Moore that scored Sigourney's Levi Crawford to win the game.

"That was really big for me," Cota said. "That was probably the best game I've ever had thrown on my team, and it's unbelievable playing with a guy who pitches that good. Gotta make sure you get him a win after a performance like that."

With two walks on Friday night to go along with a strikeout, and sitting at 0-3 before Saturday's walkoff hit, Cota also had motivation outside of getting Savary a win.

And with a confidence boost heading in to the final game of his high school career on Sunday, he's ready to put those struggles behind him.

"I hadn't been hitting well," Cota said. "Yesterday I was o-fer, today going into that at-bat I hadn't been on base. I needed to get started. I don't wanna go out hardly getting any hits. That walkoff was big, I'll remember that."