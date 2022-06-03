Top-ranked Knights rout Vikings in first meeting since district final

Mini Oreos and animal crackers. Two snacks that most fans would eat while watching a baseball game.

Or in the case of Class 1A No. 1 Newman Catholic, munch on during a game. As in while standing on first or rounding third base.

It has now turned into a competition between assistant coach David Roby and head coach Alex Bohl to see which snack the Knights like more. Roby had animal crackers at first base, Bohl delved out the mini Oreos at third.

"It was good," junior Doug Taylor said of the potential new tradition.

Lot of snacks were consumed on Friday night. And a lot of runs were scored in the process.

Newman batted around its lineup in the first two innings and jumped all over Northwood-Kensett to the tune of a 16-3, five-inning victory at Northwood-Kensett High School in Top of Iowa East action.

"Baseball is fun, right? You like to have fun, like to be playing well," Bohl said. "You got to have fun with the kids. We spend a lot of time together throughout the summer. We become one big family. Families have fun."

The dual of snacks started to Bohl's recollection either on Tuesday or Wednesday. Taylor belted a couple home runs and tossed some Oreos in his mouth heading for home.

"I actually think it has helped us," Taylor said with a smile. "It brings a little more fun. It makes us want it more, it is kind of weird to think of it that way. A reward is a reward so we'll take it."

Nothing wrong with keeping things light for a team that has been firing on all cylinders through the first couple weeks of the season.

"Coach Roby decided to... surprise the runners on first base with a little treat so I found it to be kind of funny and I challenged him to a dual," said Bohl, who also wanted to make note he is 2-0 against Roby in the early going of this head-to-head battle. "Now, it is a competition every night."

Friday's encounter was the first time the two rivals met on the diamond since last summer's 1A district final in which the Vikings stunned the state and pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever on the Knights diamond.

That has been engraved in Taylor's mind since. So he was looking forward to playing them again.

"It felt good to come out here and do our job," he said.

Newman (12-1, 5-0 TIC-East) didn't hold anything back.

It plated four runs in the first, six in the second, two in the third off the bat of Taylor that went over the fence then added four more in the fourth. Max Burt also took a pitch that carried over the centerfield fence.

Every starter in the Knights lineup registered at least one hit. Taylor, an Iowa commit, was 3-for-4 with five total RBIs. Tim Castle also had three hits, all of them doubles.

Their team batting average coming into the game was .395. They went 15-for-30 at the plate in just five innings.

"We knew we could do damage if we get our pitches," Taylor said.

Not only did Newman had 10 of those hits go for extra bases, it walked a handful of times a wore a few pitches. Outside of leaving the bases loaded in the first and fifth, it stranded a grand total of two runners.

Eight of the nine starters were on base multiple times.

"Our at-bats have progressively gotten better," Bohl said. "You start seeing more pitches, you feel more comfortable with the strike zone. I like where we're at."

Northwood-Kensett (0-5, 0-5) avoided the shut out with an RBI single from pitcher Brayden Reyerson in the second. Jace Gentz ripped an RBI base hit in the third and Nolan Senne recorded a sacrifice fly.

Reyerson had two hits off Knights starter Cal McGuire.

"Scoring against this team is a big positive," Gentz said. "We're starting to hit a lot better."

McGuire earned the win nine strikeouts. The freshman right-hander tossed over 50 pitches on the night and gave up six hits. Castle, Burt, Nash Holmgaard and Matthew Henrich all recorded two RBIs.

Newman will head to Dowling Catholic High School on Saturday to face 3A No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier and then either get 3A No. 5 Davenport Assumption or 4A No. 2 Dowling.

There will be no shortage of talent in Central Iowa.

"We're really excited," Bohl said. "It gives you a good measuring stick."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

