Through June 24
Iowa Alliance
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Ames;22;11;18;3
Ottumwa;22;9;16;6
Mason City;21;10;13;7
DM Roosevelt;19;14;19;7
Waterloo East;17;16;3;11
Fort Dodge;16;15;13;10
DM Lincoln;12;18;7;10
DM East;9;25;8;8
DM Hoover;9;19;2;15
Marshalltown;5;23;2;12
DM North;0;21;0;11
Iowa Star North
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Don Bosco;23;5;13;0
Janesville;10;9;9;4
Riceville;7;12;5;8
Dunkerton;6;9;6;7
Clarksville;0;16;0;13
North Central
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Humboldt;19;3;11;0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL;13;11;6;5
Clear Lake;12;9;8;3
Webster City;12;14;7;4
Algona;11;14;6;5
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows;8;18;3;9
FD St. Edmond;3;14;3;9
Iowa Falls-Alden;4;13;1;10
Northeast Iowa
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Waverly-Shell Rock;16;10;14;4
New Hampton;19;8;12;6
Decorah;15;12;10;8
Waukon;15;15;6;10
Charles City;12;16;7;11
Crestwood;4;19;3;15
Top of Iowa East
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Newman Catholic;25;3;12;1
Nashua-Plainfield;14;5;11;3
Saint Ansgar;20;5;10;3
Osage;11;10;8;6
North Butler;7;10;5;8
Central Springs;6;16;4;10
West Fork;5;13;4;9
Northwood-Kensett;6;13;3;10
Rockford;2;17;2;13
Top of Iowa West
;Overall;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
Algona Garrigan;19;5;12;1
Forest City;14;7;11;2
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura;12;8;10;6
Eagle Grove;14;9;9;5
Lake Mills;10;8;9;5
North Union;10;8;7;7
North Iowa;5;13;3;12
West Hancock;4;14;2;12
Belmond-Klemme;2;17;1;13