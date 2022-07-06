Three miscues doom Lions, ignite Indians into district final

A.J. Feuerbach had three words to describe the bottom of the fifth inning on Wednesday night.

"Six-out inning," Clear Lake's head coach said.

It was the half-inning that catapulted Forest City into a home district final as it scored three insurance runs to triumph 5-1 in a Class 2A District 5 semifinal on its home diamond.

Clear Lake center fielder Ben Loge was underneath a deep fly ball off the bat of Omar Baez and as it came down, it caromed off Loge's glove and dropped for an error.

Baez cleared the bases, ignited the energy in the Indians (16-7) dugout and sucked the life out of the Lions.

"We had opportunities and it is one of those things in postseason baseball, you do have to take advantage of anytime you get runners in scoring position," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "You got to get them in or you're not going to be playing."

It was the capper of three different times Clear Lake had a chance to get a second out or end the frame.

Its starting pitcher Andrew Theiss dove and caught a bunt and he turned to see Indians baserunner Tommy Miller way off of first base. He fired the throw to Cabot Neuberger at first and he dropped it.

"Honestly, I was just going to roll with whatever happened and that's a big deal," Jerome said.

A would-be foul ball pop up went in and out of the glove of catcher Hudson Smith.

"Just our inconsistency all throughout the year," Feuerbach said. "Maybe it is our youth a little bit. They have to understand what is happening three steps ahead of them."

It was the most eventful inning in a game that was nip-and-tuck throughout. Each side had chances to plate more runs, but the defense behind the two pitch-to-contact pitchers made plenty of plays.

Forest City, who will play Osage in the district final, had its infielders record 14 outs. Sophomore Tommy Miller, in his first career postseason start, notched five strikeouts and allowed three hits.

He didn't allow a hit in the first three innings.

"Arm felt nice," Miller said.

He got an early lead with an RBI single from Truman Knudtson in the first and Dakota Carlson drew a bases loaded walk to give the Indians a 2-0 cushion. Still, they stranded seven of their 10 runners in the first four frames.

That didn't shake Miller.

"Tommy has put us in a very good position," Jerome said. "It is really fun to watch him compete."

Clear Lake (10-14) turned to its sophomore Andrew Thiess, who battled high pitch count innings and seven walks to leave innings unscathed. He wiggled out of a bases loaded jam with zero outs in the third.

His defense behind him turned a double play and came up with a crucial 1-3, 3-6 two outs in the forth to swing momentum back in its favor.

"I thought that was going to get us going a little bit," Feuerbach said. "That's the one going to burn on me a little bit. We still got to hit the ball."

The Lions offense that erupted in the first round win a few days ago was silent on Wednesday. Tyler LeFevre was the only batter with two hits and Zeke Nelson had the lone RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Afterwards, Feuerbach embraced his lone senior Jett Neuberger. The southpaw was a late bloomer, but also the ace of Clear Lake's staff and is the current leader in the state in strikeouts.

He'll pitch at NIACC next season.

"Just told him I loved him and I can't thank him enough for how hard he worked," Feuerbach said. "Just had a heckuva a career."

Everyone else is expected back. So Feuerbach challenged his guys to put in the time in the offseason to get Clear Lake back to this point and surpass it for 2023.

"There's going to be a lot of competition," he said. "It is going to show real quick in March and April next year who has put in the extra work and who hasn't."

Forest City, a year after losing a Division I recruit in Reese Moore, one of the deadliest power hitters in the state, and his brother Cole Moore plus several other seniors, are one game away from the substate final.

The outside may not have expected this In that dugout, the Indians had full confidence they would be at this point.

"All of our coaches, they want us to come out here everyday and get better," senior Truman Knudtson said. "We've done that throughout the year and it has brought us to this point."