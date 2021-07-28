Thomas, Gold named to North Central All-District baseball teams

Alex Gold and Carter Thomas undeniably led the Mason City baseball team this season, not only on the stat sheet, but in the dugout as well.
When it came time for the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-District voting, the two players' performances on the field were hard to ignore.
Thomas was named to the Class 4A North Central All-District first team as an outfielder, while Gold was awarded second team honors as a pitcher.
"They were just great leaders," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "They were a steadying force for us. We dealt with adversity throughout the season with missing some kids with injuries, but they were always there. 1-2 in the lineup and 1-2 on the mound."
Thomas, a junior, played center field and pitched for the Mohawks. At the plate, he finished his season with an overall batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .530. He had the most hits on the team this season and finished with the second-most RBIs (32).
He hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. On the bases, he also recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa. In the field, he finished with a .951 fielding percentage.
As the team's No. 2 starter and closer, the lefty pitcher appeared in the most games on the mound (16) for the Mohawks. Thomas finished the season with 61 strikeouts in 43.1 innings and held opponents to a batting average of .158.
"In my opinion, he's the most dynamic player in our area and one of the top players in our league," Rood said. "His ability to affect the game in so many different ways, whether it be speed, gap-to-gap power, putting together a push bunt, obviously on the mound and making stellar plays in center field. He's just a game-changer in so many ways."
Gold, Mason City's senior lefty ace, was also dynamic in many ways for the Mohawks. One the mound, he led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5).
At the plate, he finished with a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. His 47 RBIs and nine home runs were both second-most in the CIML-Iowa behind Ankeny's Weston Fulk.
"Alex is one of the best two-way players in the state, regardless of class, as far as being a left-handed pitcher and being a power bat," Rood said. "Just like Carter, his barrel-to-ball skills are extremely good too."
Rood says without the two players' leadership, the Mohawks wouldn't have been able to make the postseason run to the substate final.
Thomas will return for his senior year, but Gold's time at Mason City is over.
"I love being a Mohawk," Gold said after the loss to Dowling Catholic. "I had so many great memories with so many great people over the last five years playing for coach Rood. I'll miss it."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.