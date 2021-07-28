Thomas, Gold named to North Central All-District baseball teams

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"In my opinion, he's the most dynamic player in our area and one of the top players in our league," Rood said. "His ability to affect the game in so many different ways, whether it be speed, gap-to-gap power, putting together a push bunt, obviously on the mound and making stellar plays in center field. He's just a game-changer in so many ways."

Gold, Mason City's senior lefty ace, was also dynamic in many ways for the Mohawks. One the mound, he led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5).

At the plate, he finished with a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. His 47 RBIs and nine home runs were both second-most in the CIML-Iowa behind Ankeny's Weston Fulk.

"Alex is one of the best two-way players in the state, regardless of class, as far as being a left-handed pitcher and being a power bat," Rood said. "Just like Carter, his barrel-to-ball skills are extremely good too."

Rood says without the two players' leadership, the Mohawks wouldn't have been able to make the postseason run to the substate final.

Thomas will return for his senior year, but Gold's time at Mason City is over.