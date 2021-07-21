'This is a legendary group': Northwood-Kensett baseball team proud of its postseason run

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They're a very solid team," senior Kael Julseth said. "Hats off to Kee, they deserved this win. We left it all on the field at Newman and just didn't quite have the pitching to get through this one."

The Vikings had a bit of a rocky season, finishing with a regular season record of 11-14. But Pfaltzgraff said the losses helped his players learn and gain experience for the playoff push.

According to Julseth, the growth between the first year head coach and his players occurred together.

"We both kind of learned together as we went," Julseth said. "He was a very good coach. Hats off to him for coming in and getting us all the way here. We couldn't have done it without him."

Julseth is one of the six players that won't be returning after this season. Those other five players include Carter Severson, Cade Hengesteg, Isaac Renteria, Brandon Varner and Ethian Tasker.

With a young first year coach leading the program, Julseth and the group of seniors stepped up to help lead alongside Pfaltzgraff.

For that, Pfaltzgraff was grateful. The soon-to-be Waldorf senior had nothing but good things to say about the players on his team and the time they spent together.