'This is a legendary group': Northwood-Kensett baseball team proud of its postseason run

After a dream postseason that saw the Vikings win three games and advance to the Class 1A, Substate 2 finals, the Northwood-Kensett baseball team simply ran out of gas.
Kee earned an 11-0 win over the Vikings on Tuesday in Charles City.
But the Vikings have no reason to hang their heads, according to first year head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff.
"I'm proud of them. This is a legendary group," Pfaltzgraff said. "I'll tell you what I told them just now. They went through and beat Mason City, Newman last year during the regular season. They won this year in the playoffs. These guys are top notch for Northwood-Kensett right now."
The Vikings, led by a group of six seniors that have left their mark on the program, took down North Iowa, 10-9, in the opening round. Then, they took down Rockford, 8-5, in the second round.
In a shock to everyone except for those within the Northwood-Kensett community, the Vikings then proceeded to take down top-ranked Newman Catholic, 8-3, and put an end to a state record 13 straight state tournament appearances for the Knights.
"It's amazing. It's a fantastic group of six guys," Pfaltzgraff said. "Unbeatable. It's the best year a first year coach could have. I appreciate it."
The Vikings were geared up to make a push for the first state tournament appearance in program history, but the Kee Hawks got out front early and never looked back.
"They're a very solid team," senior Kael Julseth said. "Hats off to Kee, they deserved this win. We left it all on the field at Newman and just didn't quite have the pitching to get through this one."
The Vikings had a bit of a rocky season, finishing with a regular season record of 11-14. But Pfaltzgraff said the losses helped his players learn and gain experience for the playoff push.
According to Julseth, the growth between the first year head coach and his players occurred together.
"We both kind of learned together as we went," Julseth said. "He was a very good coach. Hats off to him for coming in and getting us all the way here. We couldn't have done it without him."
Julseth is one of the six players that won't be returning after this season. Those other five players include Carter Severson, Cade Hengesteg, Isaac Renteria, Brandon Varner and Ethian Tasker.
With a young first year coach leading the program, Julseth and the group of seniors stepped up to help lead alongside Pfaltzgraff.
For that, Pfaltzgraff was grateful. The soon-to-be Waldorf senior had nothing but good things to say about the players on his team and the time they spent together.
"They're going to be number one in my memory," Pfaltzgraff said. "They're on top. It'll be the best memory I've ever had in my life. The best thing. I'm not going to live it down. It was an amazing experience."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.