Third inning explosion gives GHV postseason triumph, sets up rematch with Osage

When the dog days of June become too much, a wake up call is something most teams get.

And in the case of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's baseball team, it got a big one on Thursday when it dropped a 4-3 decision to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on the road two days before the first round of Class 2A District 5 action.

Its opponent for the opening round?

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

"We took that one a little personal," GHV senior Sam Wood said. "That was the turning point."

The Cardinals used a six-run third and took advantage of a handful of errors as they moved on to the district semifinals for the second straight season with a 10-2 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night at home.

It will be a familiar foe for the district semifinal on Tuesday night as GHV (14-7) will face second-seeded Osage at 5 p.m. in Forest City. It is the first game of a doubleheader, which will end with Forest City versus Clear Lake at 7 p.m.

Last summer, the Cardinals ended the Green Devils season in the first round.

"We've seen some pretty good pitching this year," GHV infielder Dalton Mills said. "We're going to approach it how we normally would, see where it goes from there."

C-G-D delivered the first punch with back-to-back RBI doubles off the bats of Mason Allen and Cael Chase in the first inning. Once GHV got out of it, no one was panicked.

And no one expected it to trail for much longer.

"I knew if we could get it to at least a tie ball game again, we'd be fine," Cardinals head coach Noah Krabbe said. "We can hit, just took a matter of getting a couple guys on."

Andrew Hook had a sacrifice fly and Wood laid down the squeeze bunt that scored Mills to tie the game at two. Wood called it one of the better times GHV executed situational baseball.

"It has got to be up there for sure," he said.

It sent 11 batters to the plate in the third. Wood drove in a pair on a single as GHV loaded the bases several times in the frame. An E6 scored the final two runs of the inning.

That third frame and the fourth saw the Cowboys suffer three total errors. Three of the Cardinals final four runs were off errors.

"We've been preaching to these guys to run out every ball you hit," Krabbe said. "We want to be running through the bases. You never when something like that is going to happen."

Matt Steffensmeier and Wood each tossed under 65 pitches on Saturday, meaning both will be available against Osage. Steffensmeier settled in after the first and allowed just two base runners until he was pulled in the fifth.

Wood struck out four batters in a row at one point. Nathan Roberts had two hits and scored twice while Mills crossed home three times and Hook scored twice.

"That was kind of the plan coming in," Wood said of the pitching strategy. "We knew Matt was going to give us a great game. Executed that game plan well."

Krabbe was an assistant on GHV's staff last season when he faced his alma mater in the postseason. It will be his first time facing Osage as a head coach.

Admittedly, he is excited to go up against kids he has known for most of his young adult life.

"It should be kind of a fun game on Tuesday," Krabbe said.

The Cardinals were upset at home last season in the district semifinal against New Hampton, a program that eventually qualified for the state tournament. That has fueled them this season.

And it remains a burning desire to get to the district final.

"We're excited," Mills said. "This year, we're keeping that in my mind and trying to keep it going."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

