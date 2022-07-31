 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Baseball Team

Co-Players of the Year: Carter Thomas, Mason City, and Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Mason City baseball hosts Newman Catholic 06-26-22 - Thomas 1

Mason City's Carter Thomas (4) pitches against Newman Catholic at the annual River City Rivalry game at Roosevelt Field.

Thomas broke out in a big way at the plate with 55 runs batted in, fifth most in the state, and set the single season state record for triples with 14. He also scored 51 runs, tied for the third most in Class 4A. Bound for Wayne State and, the all-state outfielder had the third highest slugging percentage and led 4A in total bases with 106.

Newman Catholic vs Lisbon state baseball

Newman's Doug Taylor pitches during Newman Catholic vs Lisbon Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.

After battling through injuries last year, Taylor was completely healthy his junior season and wrecked havoc on the mound and plate. The Iowa commit had the second most RBIs in the state with 60 and fourth most strikeouts with 116. He was 9-1 with an earned run average below two and batted .448 with 52 hits, most on the Knights.

First Team

Clear Lake vs. Central Springs - Jett Neuberger

Clear Lake starting pitcher Jett Neuberger fires in a pitch during a Class 2A District 5 first round contest against Central Springs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Jett Neuberger, Clear Lake, pitcher, senior

The southpaw had the state lead in strikeouts for a good chunk of the season until the end, but still finished tied for second with 121. And his final pitching appearance was in early July. Neuberger, a unanimous all-conference pick and all-district honoree, he finished with an ERA of 1.46 in 57.2 innings pitched.

Newman Catholic vs. Northwood-Kensett - Celebration

Newman Catholic's Doug Taylor (10) connects his batting helmet with Max Burt's helmet after Taylor belted a two-run home run in the third inning of a Top of Iowa East contest against Northwood-Kensett earlier this season.

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, pitcher, junior

Committed to the Hawkeyes, Taylor allowed just 15 earned runs in 11 starts and opponents hit .140 against him. With an increased fastball velocity, it allowed the right-hander to accumulate 116 K's, tops in Class 1A. He'll don the Knights jersey one more time next summer.

Osage vs. Forest City - Kellen Moore

Forest City catcher Kellen Moore swings at a pitch during the Class 2A District 5 final against Osage.

Kellen Moore, Forest City, catcher, junior

Moore increased his batting average over 150 points from his sophomore to junior seasons as his final number of .544 was the fifth highest in the state. To go with his 43 hits, he drew nine walks and was hit by four pitches. Behind the plate, he had a 98 fielding percentage on 155 total chances.

Newman Catholic vs Lisbon state baseball

Newman's Tim Castle pumps his fist after the team closed out the sixth inning during Newman Catholic vs Lisbon Class 1A quarterfinal-round action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 18, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Newman won the game, 3-2.

Tim Castle, Newman Catholic, infielder, senior

The Knights shortstop rode the momentum from his golf season into baseball with a .527 clip at the plate, 13th best in the state. He drew 27 walks to just 17 strikeouts to lead them in on base percentage. A first team all-conference pick, Castle drove in 28 runs and scored 55 times.

Osage baseball hosts Nashua-Plainfield 06-28-22 - Oberfoell

Osage's Tyler Oberfoell (9) connects with a pitch for a home run during a game against Nashua-Plainfield in Osage earlier this season.

Tyler Oberfoell, Osage, infielder, senior

Oberfoell proved to be one sure-handed shortstops this season with a fielding percentage 92.2. In 64 total chances, he committed just five errors while also recorded 45 assists. At the plate, he hit .417 and belted a team-high four home runs. Fourteen of his 35 hits went for extra bases.

060922-spt-osage-rockford 6

Rockford pitcher Kolton Lyman first to home during the first inning of a Top of Iowa East game against Osage at Rockford earlier this season.

Kolton Lyman, Rockford, infielder, senior

The Warriors top hitter did a lot of damage at the plate, primarily to the tune of 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in. He had eight additional extra base hits as his slugging percentage of 1.196 was the best in the state. Lyman drew 25 walks and roped over .480 and had an OBP of .659.

Newman Catholic vs New London state baseball

Newman's Nash Holmgaard (7) is safe back at second as New London's Kooper Schulte tries to pick him off during Newman Catholic vs New London Class 1A semifinal action of the Iowa high school baseball tournament played Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. New London won the game 16-1 in four innings.

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic, infielder, senior

Outside of the home runs, everything else for Holmgaard remained consistent with his batting average still above .400 and leading the Knights in RBIs with 52. An all-conference and all-district pick, the first baseman ripped 10 doubles and stole 12 bases on 14 attempts.

061722-spt-fd-mc-5

Mason City's Jake Gold celebrates with Riverhawk teammate Carter Thomas after scoring in Game One of a CIML baseball doubleheader with Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field. 

Carter Thomas, Mason City, outfielder, senior

Two of the career-high six home runs Thomas hit were grand slams and his 55 RBIs also set a new best throughout his prep career. He recorded 22 stolen bases, had a fielding percentage of 90 and crossed home plate 51 times. Thomas was an all-conference and all-district honoree.

Osage vs. Forest City - Max Gast

Osage's left-hander Max Gast prepares to fire in a pitch during the Class 2A District 5 final against Forest City.

Max Gast, Osage, outfielder, sophomore

For as good of a pitcher Gast was with a 1.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts, both leading the Green Devils, he was an equally good hitter. His batting average of .477 and 36 RBIs were tops on the team as was the on base (.549) and slugging (.791) percentages. Gast also stole 17 bases.

Colton Crooks

Crooks

Colton Crooks, Charles City, outfielder, senior

Crooks did a little bit of everything for the Comets as their team leader in batting average (.407), on base percentage (.485), walks (11), tied for the lead in hits (35) and cruised to 22 stolen bases. He had a fielding percentage of 94 percent and committed a single error.

Newman Catholic baseball vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A Substate 2 Final - Burt

Newman Catholic's Max Burt (3) connects with a pitch during the Knights' 2-0 win against Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A Substate 2 final in Clarion.

Max Burt, Newman Catholic, utility, junior

Burt pieced together another stellar campaign with six homers, 48 RBIs and an .802 slugging percentage. He also was 4-0 on the mound with 32 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA. The Iowa commit will go for five straight first team all-conference honors next season.

Newman Catholic vs. St. Ansgar - Tate Mayer

St. Ansgar starting pitcher Tate Mayer fires in a pitch during a Top of Iowa East contest against Newman Catholic at St. Ansgar High School.

Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar, utility, junior

A southpaw, Mayer had the third highest amount of strikeouts in Class 1A with 103 and the 14th lowest ERA in 1A at 0.63. Just five of the 14 runs he allowed were earned and opponents hit .105 against him. At the plate, he led the Saints in batting average at .479 and drove in 13 runs.

Second team

Drew Hansen, Rockford, pitcher, senior

Hansen blossomed into one of the premier pitchers for the Warriors with an ERA of 1.29 and 73 strikeouts. An all-district selection, the right-hander allowed opponents to hit just .165 against him in 48.2 innings pitched.

Newman Catholic baseball vs Bishop Garrigan Class 1A Substate 2 Final - Brinkley

Newman Catholic's Eli Brinkley (19) connects with a pitch during the Knights' 2-0 win against Bishop Garrigan in a Class 1A Substate 2 final in Clarion.

Eli Brinkley, Newman Catholic, pitcher, senior

The right-hander stepped up to be the Knights No. 2 pitcher and posted an ERA of 1.64 with a nice total of 69 strikeouts. He threw the second most pitches and allowed just nine earned runs in 38.1 innings pitches.

West Fork vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball; 06-21-22 - celebrate

HD-CAL celebrates after a home run by Cal Heeren (left) during its 15-0 win against West Fork in Sheffield on Tuesday.

Cal Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, catcher, senior

A multi-sport standout for the Bulldogs, Heeren put together his first season batting above .400 with six home runs and 41 RBIs, both were all career bests. He threw out 14 runners trying to steal and had 210 putouts.

Clear Lake vs. Forest City - Truman Knudtson

Forest City's Truman Knudtson fires a throw to first baseman Ty Dillavou during the Class 2A District 5 semifinal against Clear Lake at home.

Truman Knudtson, Forest City, infielder, senior

The third baseman drove in a team-high 28 runs for the Indians and finished with a batting average of .429. Knudtson was a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases and had the second most hits for Forest City with 30.

Clear Lake vs. Central Springs - Chase Berding

Central Springs senior Chase Berding high-fives one of his assistant coaches after reaching base on a bloop single in the top of the first inning during the Class 2A District 5 first round contest against Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Chase Berding, Central Springs, infielder, senior

Signed to continue football and baseball at Upper Iowa, Berding led the Panthers in batting average (.385) and slugging percentage (.551). He also had the lone home run of the season and drove in 16 runs.

Brady Hanson talking to Brendan Price.JPG

Lake Mills' Brady Hanson talks to North Iowa's Brendan Price as Price wipes off his knee after stealing second during the Bulldogs' 3-1 win over the Bison in a Class 1A Region 2 first round matchup in Britt.

Brady Hanson, Lake Mills, infielder, junior

Hanson made his return to the athletic field and stamped his mark as one of the best infielders in the area. His .422 batting average, 12 RBIs and two home runs paced the Bulldogs. Hanson was a first team all-conference pick.

061722-spt-fd-mc-3

Mason City's Kaden Tyler connects on a pitch during a CIML doubleheader with Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field. 

Kaden Tyler, Mason City, infielder, junior

With the graduation of several home run hitters from the Riverhawks lineup, Tyler proceeded to take matters into his own hands with a team-high seven shots over the fence. His 36 RBIs were second most on the team.

CGD vs. GHV - Mason Graham

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's Mason Graham swings at pitch during the Class 2A District 5 first round contest against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, outfielder, sophomore

Graham had the highest on base percentage for the Cardinals due to being plunked 14 times, the same number of walks he took. He also hit .302 and tied for the team lead in RBIs with 19. Graham stole 13 bases in 13 attempts.

Tony Valenzuela, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, outfielder, junior

Valenzuela did all of his damage on the basepaths with a team-high 32 stolen bases on 33 attempts. He recorded 28 hits and drove in 16 runs, tied for second on the Bulldogs. Valenzuela scored 37 times.

Algona vs. Clear Lake - Ben Loge

Clear Lake junior Ben Loge gets into his batting stance awaiting a pitch during  a North Central Conference contest against Algona at Lions Field.

Ben Loge, Clear Lake, outfielder, junior

Named to the all-conference first team, Loge was one of the bright spots for the Lions with a .369 batting average and a team-best 17 stolen bases. Also a Class 2A all-district honoree, his fielding percentage was 93.3 percent.

061722-spt-fd-mc-2

Mason City second baseman Justyn Rivera has a tough time handling a hard-hit ball in a CIML baseball doubleheader with Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field. 

Justyn Rivera, Mason City, utility, sophomore

As a true utility player, Rivera fits the bill. He played games at four different positions and was one of the best hitters in the Riverhawks lineup. His batting average was .330 and he paced them in stolen bases with 26.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball vs Eagle Grove 06-27-22 - Wood pitch

GHV's Sam Wood (4) pitches to Eagle Grove during a Top of Iowa West game in Garner earlier this season.

Sam Wood, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, utility, senior

Wood was a top pitcher for the Cardinals and when he wasn't on the mound, he was manning shortstop. He roped .333 at the plate with 18 RBIs while on the bump, his ERA was the lowest at 2.36 and he struck out 52 hitters.

Third team

Clear Lake vs. Forest City - Tommy Miller

Forest City starting pitcher Tommy Miller fires in a pitch during the Class 2A District 5 semifinal against Clear Lake at home.

Tommy Miller, Forest City, pitcher, sophomore

Miller took over as the Indians top pitcher, finishing a perfect 7-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He was a first team all-conference pick.

Carsen Sparrow

Sparrow

Carsen Sparrow, St. Ansgar, pitcher, sophomore

Sparrow started six games and recorded a 1.10 ERA with 59 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed six earned runs in 38.1 innings pitched.

Nolan Heard

Heard

Nolan Heard, Osage, catcher, sophomore

Heard's calling card was defense with fielding percentage of 98 and 198 putouts. He batted .380 with 14 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

Jaxon Daniels

Daniels

Jaxon Daniels, Charles City, infielder, senior

Daniels ripped three home runs and drove in 27 runs, both tied for the team lead. Fifteen of his 35 hits went for extra bases.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball vs Eagle Grove 06-27-22 - Hook at bat

GHV's Andrew Hook (17) swings at a pitch during a Top of Iowa West game against Eagle Grove in Garner earlier this season.

Andrew Hook, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, infielder, sophomore

In his first year as a starter, Hook paced the Cardinals in batting average at .358 and recorded four doubles. He drove in 16 runs, good for fourth most.

West Hancock vs. St. Edmond - Rylan Barnes

Rylan Barnes of West Hancock score against St. Edmond during 1A districts at Rogers Park.

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock, infielder, junior

Barnes was second on the Eagles in batting average (.368), slugging percentage (.426) and RBIs. He led them with 19 stolen bases.

Central Springs vs. Forest City - Drew Kelley

Central Springs senior Drew Kelley swings at a pitch during a non-conference road game against Forest City.

Drew Kelley, Central Springs, infielder, senior

Kelley had eight extra base hits at the plate and defensively, ended with a fielding percentage of 90 percent with just six errors on 62 chances.

Jack Maznio

Maznio

Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic, outfielder, senior

Maznio batted near the top of the lineup and recorded 22 RBIs and a batting average of .340. He was also 18-for-19 in stolen bases.

Hayden Brua steals second.JPG

Hayden Brua steals second during the Bulldogs' 3-1 win over North Iowa in a Class 1A Region 2 first round matchup in Britt.

Hayden Brua, Lake Mills, outfielder, senior

Brua was the third best hitter for the Bulldogs with a .345 clip at the plate. He stole a team-high 17 bases and had a 95.8 fielding percentage.

070622-spt-osage-ghv-10

Osage's Luke Scharper slides safely into home to score in the second inning in a Class 2A, District 5 baseball game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in Forest City.

Luke Scharper, Osage, outfielder, senior

Scharper had two home runs, including one in the substate final, and recorded 24 RBIs which was the second highest on the Green Devils.

Jayce Schwiesow

Schwiesow

Jayce Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, utility, freshman

Schwiesow took over at shortstop and made it his home with a 94.3 fielding percentage and he also drove in 22 runs on a .323 clip from the plate.

Kayden Blunt, Charles City, utility, junior

Blunt towered three home runs and recorded 27 RBIs, tying for the Comets team-high in both. He struck out 57 hitters in eight starts on the mound.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

