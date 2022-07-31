The 2022 Globe Gazette All-Area Baseball Team

Co-Players of the Year: Carter Thomas, Mason City, and Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Thomas broke out in a big way at the plate with 55 runs batted in, fifth most in the state, and set the single season state record for triples with 14. He also scored 51 runs, tied for the third most in Class 4A. Bound for Wayne State and, the all-state outfielder had the third highest slugging percentage and led 4A in total bases with 106.

After battling through injuries last year, Taylor was completely healthy his junior season and wrecked havoc on the mound and plate. The Iowa commit had the second most RBIs in the state with 60 and fourth most strikeouts with 116. He was 9-1 with an earned run average below two and batted .448 with 52 hits, most on the Knights.

First Team

Jett Neuberger, Clear Lake, pitcher, senior

The southpaw had the state lead in strikeouts for a good chunk of the season until the end, but still finished tied for second with 121. And his final pitching appearance was in early July. Neuberger, a unanimous all-conference pick and all-district honoree, he finished with an ERA of 1.46 in 57.2 innings pitched.

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, pitcher, junior

Committed to the Hawkeyes, Taylor allowed just 15 earned runs in 11 starts and opponents hit .140 against him. With an increased fastball velocity, it allowed the right-hander to accumulate 116 K's, tops in Class 1A. He'll don the Knights jersey one more time next summer.

Kellen Moore, Forest City, catcher, junior

Moore increased his batting average over 150 points from his sophomore to junior seasons as his final number of .544 was the fifth highest in the state. To go with his 43 hits, he drew nine walks and was hit by four pitches. Behind the plate, he had a 98 fielding percentage on 155 total chances.

Tim Castle, Newman Catholic, infielder, senior

The Knights shortstop rode the momentum from his golf season into baseball with a .527 clip at the plate, 13th best in the state. He drew 27 walks to just 17 strikeouts to lead them in on base percentage. A first team all-conference pick, Castle drove in 28 runs and scored 55 times.

Tyler Oberfoell, Osage, infielder, senior

Oberfoell proved to be one sure-handed shortstops this season with a fielding percentage 92.2. In 64 total chances, he committed just five errors while also recorded 45 assists. At the plate, he hit .417 and belted a team-high four home runs. Fourteen of his 35 hits went for extra bases.

Kolton Lyman, Rockford, infielder, senior

The Warriors top hitter did a lot of damage at the plate, primarily to the tune of 10 home runs and 37 runs batted in. He had eight additional extra base hits as his slugging percentage of 1.196 was the best in the state. Lyman drew 25 walks and roped over .480 and had an OBP of .659.

Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic, infielder, senior

Outside of the home runs, everything else for Holmgaard remained consistent with his batting average still above .400 and leading the Knights in RBIs with 52. An all-conference and all-district pick, the first baseman ripped 10 doubles and stole 12 bases on 14 attempts.

Carter Thomas, Mason City, outfielder, senior

Two of the career-high six home runs Thomas hit were grand slams and his 55 RBIs also set a new best throughout his prep career. He recorded 22 stolen bases, had a fielding percentage of 90 and crossed home plate 51 times. Thomas was an all-conference and all-district honoree.

Max Gast, Osage, outfielder, sophomore

For as good of a pitcher Gast was with a 1.75 ERA and 80 strikeouts, both leading the Green Devils, he was an equally good hitter. His batting average of .477 and 36 RBIs were tops on the team as was the on base (.549) and slugging (.791) percentages. Gast also stole 17 bases.

Colton Crooks, Charles City, outfielder, senior

Crooks did a little bit of everything for the Comets as their team leader in batting average (.407), on base percentage (.485), walks (11), tied for the lead in hits (35) and cruised to 22 stolen bases. He had a fielding percentage of 94 percent and committed a single error.

Max Burt, Newman Catholic, utility, junior

Burt pieced together another stellar campaign with six homers, 48 RBIs and an .802 slugging percentage. He also was 4-0 on the mound with 32 strikeouts and a 0.58 ERA. The Iowa commit will go for five straight first team all-conference honors next season.

Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar, utility, junior

A southpaw, Mayer had the third highest amount of strikeouts in Class 1A with 103 and the 14th lowest ERA in 1A at 0.63. Just five of the 14 runs he allowed were earned and opponents hit .105 against him. At the plate, he led the Saints in batting average at .479 and drove in 13 runs.

Second team

Drew Hansen, Rockford, pitcher, senior

Hansen blossomed into one of the premier pitchers for the Warriors with an ERA of 1.29 and 73 strikeouts. An all-district selection, the right-hander allowed opponents to hit just .165 against him in 48.2 innings pitched.

Eli Brinkley, Newman Catholic, pitcher, senior

The right-hander stepped up to be the Knights No. 2 pitcher and posted an ERA of 1.64 with a nice total of 69 strikeouts. He threw the second most pitches and allowed just nine earned runs in 38.1 innings pitches.

Cal Heeren, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, catcher, senior

A multi-sport standout for the Bulldogs, Heeren put together his first season batting above .400 with six home runs and 41 RBIs, both were all career bests. He threw out 14 runners trying to steal and had 210 putouts.

Truman Knudtson, Forest City, infielder, senior

The third baseman drove in a team-high 28 runs for the Indians and finished with a batting average of .429. Knudtson was a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases and had the second most hits for Forest City with 30.

Chase Berding, Central Springs, infielder, senior

Signed to continue football and baseball at Upper Iowa, Berding led the Panthers in batting average (.385) and slugging percentage (.551). He also had the lone home run of the season and drove in 16 runs.

Brady Hanson, Lake Mills, infielder, junior

Hanson made his return to the athletic field and stamped his mark as one of the best infielders in the area. His .422 batting average, 12 RBIs and two home runs paced the Bulldogs. Hanson was a first team all-conference pick.

Kaden Tyler, Mason City, infielder, junior

With the graduation of several home run hitters from the Riverhawks lineup, Tyler proceeded to take matters into his own hands with a team-high seven shots over the fence. His 36 RBIs were second most on the team.

Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, outfielder, sophomore

Graham had the highest on base percentage for the Cardinals due to being plunked 14 times, the same number of walks he took. He also hit .302 and tied for the team lead in RBIs with 19. Graham stole 13 bases in 13 attempts.

Tony Valenzuela, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, outfielder, junior

Valenzuela did all of his damage on the basepaths with a team-high 32 stolen bases on 33 attempts. He recorded 28 hits and drove in 16 runs, tied for second on the Bulldogs. Valenzuela scored 37 times.

Ben Loge, Clear Lake, outfielder, junior

Named to the all-conference first team, Loge was one of the bright spots for the Lions with a .369 batting average and a team-best 17 stolen bases. Also a Class 2A all-district honoree, his fielding percentage was 93.3 percent.

Justyn Rivera, Mason City, utility, sophomore

As a true utility player, Rivera fits the bill. He played games at four different positions and was one of the best hitters in the Riverhawks lineup. His batting average was .330 and he paced them in stolen bases with 26.

Sam Wood, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, utility, senior

Wood was a top pitcher for the Cardinals and when he wasn't on the mound, he was manning shortstop. He roped .333 at the plate with 18 RBIs while on the bump, his ERA was the lowest at 2.36 and he struck out 52 hitters.

Third team

Tommy Miller, Forest City, pitcher, sophomore

Miller took over as the Indians top pitcher, finishing a perfect 7-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts. He was a first team all-conference pick.

Carsen Sparrow, St. Ansgar, pitcher, sophomore

Sparrow started six games and recorded a 1.10 ERA with 59 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed six earned runs in 38.1 innings pitched.

Nolan Heard, Osage, catcher, sophomore

Heard's calling card was defense with fielding percentage of 98 and 198 putouts. He batted .380 with 14 extra base hits and 23 RBIs.

Jaxon Daniels, Charles City, infielder, senior

Daniels ripped three home runs and drove in 27 runs, both tied for the team lead. Fifteen of his 35 hits went for extra bases.

Andrew Hook, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, infielder, sophomore

In his first year as a starter, Hook paced the Cardinals in batting average at .358 and recorded four doubles. He drove in 16 runs, good for fourth most.

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock, infielder, junior

Barnes was second on the Eagles in batting average (.368), slugging percentage (.426) and RBIs. He led them with 19 stolen bases.

Drew Kelley, Central Springs, infielder, senior

Kelley had eight extra base hits at the plate and defensively, ended with a fielding percentage of 90 percent with just six errors on 62 chances.

Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic, outfielder, senior

Maznio batted near the top of the lineup and recorded 22 RBIs and a batting average of .340. He was also 18-for-19 in stolen bases.

Hayden Brua, Lake Mills, outfielder, senior

Brua was the third best hitter for the Bulldogs with a .345 clip at the plate. He stole a team-high 17 bases and had a 95.8 fielding percentage.

Luke Scharper, Osage, outfielder, senior

Scharper had two home runs, including one in the substate final, and recorded 24 RBIs which was the second highest on the Green Devils.

Jayce Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, utility, freshman

Schwiesow took over at shortstop and made it his home with a 94.3 fielding percentage and he also drove in 22 runs on a .323 clip from the plate.

Kayden Blunt, Charles City, utility, junior

Blunt towered three home runs and recorded 27 RBIs, tying for the Comets team-high in both. He struck out 57 hitters in eight starts on the mound.