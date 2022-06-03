Sure-handed Kelley enjoys busy days at shortstop

Six to three.

That wasn't just the final score in Central Springs' setback to Forest City on Thursday night, snapping its three-game winning streak.

It was the writing in the scorebook six times for the Panthers defense. Shortstop Drew Kelley had one his busiest days of the season with seven balls hit to him and eight times he ended up with the ball in his glove.

"I'm used to it, I love it," Kelley said.

He has been a steady force in their infield defense over the last three years. Since Kelley took over the shortstop responsibilities as a sophomore, he has a fielding percentage of at least 90 percent by season's end.

He handled dribblers that had him raise his glove towards his waist and even came in on a high bouncer over the out-stretched arm of pitcher Owen Dannen to fire a cannon to first base.

"I love it when balls get to me otherwise I'm lackadaisical," Kelley said.

"For us, we don't take him for granted," Central Springs head coach Lee Gealow added. "At the same time, we expect that kind of performance from him because he expects it from himself."

Throughout travel ball and the first two years of his prep career, Kelley was primarily a second baseman. He had always had a desire to play short, known as the "captain" of the infield.

He had potential and Gealow saw it early.

"There's certain guys you know that have a nose for the baseball," Gealow said. "To say that I was hopeful he would be what he is today would be more accurate. And he's turned out to be more than that."

So when he approached Kelley about switching to shortstop, it was a no-brainer decision.

The angle is different and the throws are longer, but Kelley sees no big difference between being an occupant on either side of the diamond. Still, there was an adjustment period.

"You have more ground to cover and more responsibility," he said. "I knew there were going to be some hard hit balls at me and I was ready for it."

Of his 84 total chances last summer, Kelley had just five errors. That tied for the fourth-lowest on the team with at least 15 chances. He's got just two errors so far this season.

Whenever he and Chase Berding occupy the left side of the infield, Gealow is a comfortable man.

"(They) are extensions of myself on the field," Gealow said. "When I talk about instincts, they know the situation very well. That makes everybody else around them breath a sigh of relief that they don't have to look to the dugout."

There was one play where Kelley was caught off guard just a bit on Thursday. In the bottom of the fifth, off a bunt down the third base line, Berding charged it and threw to third with Kelley covering to try and get the Indians' lead runner.

The throw clipped the edge of Kelley's glove and went towards left field for two runs to score.

"I didn't really expect him to throw it my way," Kelley said.

"There may have been a little bit of a pause," Gealow added. "Drew was where he was supposed to be. I don't blame that on Chase."

Besides that, it was more than clean night on the field for Kelley. He knows more times than not he'll get balls hit to him on a regular basis. Fine by him.

He loves the position and doesn't take any game he gets to play for granted.

"I just play the game," Kelley said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

