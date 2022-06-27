Suntken becomes more appreciative of baseball after 30-day hiatus from outfield

For Bennett Suntken, reflecting was a necessity this summer.

Prior to the start of baseball, the senior was a vital part to the success of Newman Catholic's boys golf team. He played the first five games of its baseball campaign and had five hits in 10 plate appearances.

Then, just like that, he was relegated to the dugout. And it wasn't because of injury.

Suntken had to sit 30 days due to academics and in the blink of an eye, one of the Knights most impactful hitters was gone from the lineup and had to play the waiting game.

"Since early elementary, I've played baseball everyday. All the weekend tournaments with the travel teams," Suntken said. "To sit out this long, it put into perspective how much baseball is a part of my life."

It was a hard pill to swallow, but Suntken accepted full responsibility for the consequences. Alex Bohl, Newman's head coach but also its activities director, knew it would be a tough conversation to have.

Yet Bohl credits Suntken for the person he was during that hiatus from playing.

"That was difficult for us," Bohl said. "As a senior, that's an opportunity that some guys could have just quit. He worked hard, he stayed in it, he didn't pout, he didn't make excuses."

It was a noticeable loss.

Suntken was one of the Knights best hitters last summer, posting a batting average north of .350 and finishing fourth amongst his teammates in RBIs with 26.

The right-hander still had the drive to compete and although he couldn't play during the 30 games, he was showing up to practice everyday trying to better himself.

"Not getting down on myself in the dugout, always stay in games, keep my teammates up," Suntken said. "That's how we play Newman baseball."

During Sunday's River City rivalry game against Mason City, Bohl penciled Suntken into the lineup. It was the first time he faced live pitching in nearly a month.

That didn't stop Bohl from trusting him.

"He never took a day off," Bohl said. "He's one of our better players. He's one that's going to make our team complete."

In five plate appearances, Suntken recorded two hits, reached base three times and scored twice. Any rust that could've have been there wasn't on display.

He worked counts and waited for his pitches. He had a relatively clean day while paroling left field, but did commit one error during the Riverhawks three-run fourth inning.

"We missed Bennett for a long time," teammate and longtime friend Tim Castle said.

Newman's ace Doug Taylor and others routinely told Suntken when he can get back to the field, he will be that piece in its journey back to the state tournament at Merchants Park in Carroll.

"He honestly had a really good attitude," Taylor stated. "He was a great teammate the whole time."

And Suntken believes he is the missing piece to bring another state championship to the Knights' trophy case.

"I felt we played Newman baseball today, I can't say that the past few weeks," Suntken said.

With him back in the fold, it marked the first time this season Newman has had everybody active at the same time. The result was 18 runs on 16 hits and drawing 14 walks to triumph over Mason City.

The lineup Bohl put on the field may or may not be what he runs the final week of the regular season or when postseason action starts for the Knights on July 5.

"I feel really good," Bohl said. "We got some guys on the bench that are going to see some time and need to see some time."

Yet it does make Castle, Taylor and Suntken very confident with the stretch run of the season approaching.

"I feel like if we play like we did today, not a lot of opponents can beat us," Suntken said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

