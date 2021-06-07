Summer sports impacted by 2021-22 prep sports calendar

And on the girls side, the number of days between the end of the girls basketball season and the start of the track campaign is two days. That is the only sport with a winter end to spring start overlap.

"It is going to cause some adjustments," Central Springs athletic director Ethan Miller said. "I believe, with us as a conference, we can shift around to support those athletes. It is going to cause some additional communication."

Is the era of multi-sport high school athletes over, if not being in serious jeopardy?

"I don't know," St. Ansgar softball head coach Lance Schutjer said. "I could see in some places, kids are going to have to make some choices. We encourage it. We're fortunate we get good numbers. It'll be tough, but we'll figure out a way to get through it."

There is a growing concern amongst coaches and even ADs that students who do a sport in every season will be at a greater risk to injury.

"If you look at the calendars of our student-athletes, that is a concern," Miller said. "It is really hard to develop a lot of speed, strength when you're constantly playing, constantly doing."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

