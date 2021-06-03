'Stay the course to the plan': Central Springs hopes first win sparks successful season

Lee Gealow knew it was only a matter of time before his guys figured it out.

As the head coach of the Central Springs baseball team, Gealow has watched as his players have put in high level effort, practice after practice.

But for whatever reason, his boys struggled during the first week of the season. The Panthers lost all three of their first three games last week.

“Our mantra after the first week was don’t sweep what happened in those first three games of the season under the rug,” Gealow said. “We need to take our medicine. We need to process and reflect on what things went well so that we can repeat that, and what things didn’t we do so well and what should have happened.”

Instead of folding under pressure, the Panthers finally responded and put a complete game together in a 2-0 shutout win over defending Top of Iowa West conference champion Lake Mills on Tuesday night.

For the boys, the first win of the season was a welcome sight after a rough week. For Gealow, winning that type of game is exactly the type of thing he thinks his players needed to see.