'Stay the course to the plan': Central Springs hopes first win sparks successful season

Lee Gealow knew it was only a matter of time before his guys figured it out.
As the head coach of the Central Springs baseball team, Gealow has watched as his players have put in high level effort, practice after practice.
But for whatever reason, his boys struggled during the first week of the season. The Panthers lost all three of their first three games last week.
“Our mantra after the first week was don’t sweep what happened in those first three games of the season under the rug,” Gealow said. “We need to take our medicine. We need to process and reflect on what things went well so that we can repeat that, and what things didn’t we do so well and what should have happened.”
Instead of folding under pressure, the Panthers finally responded and put a complete game together in a 2-0 shutout win over defending Top of Iowa West conference champion Lake Mills on Tuesday night.
For the boys, the first win of the season was a welcome sight after a rough week. For Gealow, winning that type of game is exactly the type of thing he thinks his players needed to see.
“We finally did for seven innings what we’ve been doing in practice,” Gealow said. “That’s why they were so excited. When they see all those things and that buildup of continuing to learn and getting a little bit better day-by-day resulting in a win, absolutely that will be a catalyst for sure for them.”
In Tuesday's win, junior pitcher Bryce McDonough went all seven innings on the mound. The lefty struck out three batters and only threw 81 total pitches.
Gealow thinks that’s a testament to how he stayed the course, pitched strikes and let his defense behind him in the field help him out.
“I just kind of stuck to what I know best, which is throwing strikes,” McDonough said. “We all played defense very well. We didn’t make a single error. We hit the ball and that’s all we need to do.”
The Panthers will rely on solid defense as one of the strengths of the team this season. Offensively, juniors Chase Berding, Drew Kelley and Jayce Prymer will be relied on to do the damage in the middle of the lineup.
They key for success, not only offensively, but on the mound and on defense, too, will be to stay patient and do the little things right, according to Gealow.
“Our biggest deal has been staying the course on our approach on offense and on defense,” Gealow said. “What is it that we’re trying to do and are we mentally present pitch-to-pitch?
“It doesn’t take an over-exertion of energy, and it’s taken some time for us to adapt to that,” Gealow continued. “We don’t have to go for broke every play. We need to stay the course to the plan.”
The Panthers will look to stay the course against Rockford at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Central Springs.
PHOTOS: Central Springs baseball hosts Lake Mills - 06-01-21
Central Springs vs Lake Mills baseball - Brady Hanson
Central Springs vs Lake Mills baseball - Berding
Central Springs vs Lake Mills - McDonough
Central Springs vs Lake Mills - Ramaker
Central Springs vs Lake Mills - Ramaker
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -5.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -14.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -9.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -3.jpg
Central Springs vs Lake Mills - McDonough
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -15.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -4.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -10.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -18.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -7.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -21.jpg
Central Springs vs Lake Mills baseball - Brady Hanson
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -19.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -1-2.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -1.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -8.jpg
Central Springs vs Lake Mills baseball - Berding
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -12.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -20.jpg
Central Springs baseball vs Lake Mills -2.jpg
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.