State baseball tournament moves to Carroll, Iowa City for 2021

Des Moines' Principal Park, the home of the Iowa Cubs, a Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, has played host to the best teams in the state of Iowa over the last 15 years.

When Major League Baseball took over the scheduling for minor league baseball, the Iowa Cubs had a homestand during the week in July that the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IAHSAA) schedules the state baseball tournament.

One site since 2005 will turn into two sites in 2021.

Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa will host the final eight teams in Class 1A and 2A while Duane Banks Field, the home diamond of the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, will host 3A and 4A.

July 26-29 will be the dates for 1A and 2A. Quarterfinals for 1A will take place on Monday and 2A will play on Tuesday with all four semifinals on Wednesday and the two championship games on Thursday.

For 3A and 4A, the dates for the tournament will be July 28-31. It will be the same format as 1A and 2A.

The two sites were approved by the Board of Control on Thursday. It will be finalized pending approval from the City of Carroll and the University of Iowa, per a release by the IAHSAA.