After dropping an 8-6 loss in their opening game against Des Moines Lincoln, the Mason City baseball team stormed back in game two with a 12-1 win to split the doubleheader on Tuesday night.

The Riverhawks trailed 6-1 after the first two innings of game one and were unable to rally back offensively, even with their 11 hits off of the veteran Railsplitter pitching. They left five runners in scoring position on base, including one on third base in each of the last three innings.

Mason City flipped the script in game two and scored 10 unanswered runs in the first three innings, highlighted by a two-run double from freshman Lincoln Berding in the first inning and a two-run single from senior Alex Deets in the third. Deets finished the game going 4-for-4 with three singles and four RBIs while scoring three runs.

Junior Breyden Baker pitched all five innings for the Riverhawks and gave the Railsplitters minimal chances to get back in the game. Baker allowed just a pair of hits on 70 pitches en route to his fourth win on the mound.

Mason City snapped its three game losing streak with its win in game two and improved to 14-10 in the Iowa Alliance Conference.

Lake Mills 21, North Iowa 11: The Bulldogs had three batters combine for a dozen RBIs and stole 19 bases in a Top of Iowa Conference win on the road.

Junior Chase Gaetzke was one of the three batters to drive in four runs for Lake Mills, and was able to do so on three singles and also scored three runs himself. Gaetzke also accounted for five stolen bases, which brought him to 19 on the year.

Freshman Stephen Brandenburg and senior Brady Hanson were the other two Bulldogs to drive in four runs and each did so on a double and a single. They each also scored five runs and stole three bases to lead their team to its 11th conference win of the season.

Osage 13, Rockford 1: The Green Devils outscored the Warriors 10-0 in the final four innings to extend their win streak to three.

Sophomore Maddox Cockrum racked up six strikeouts in five innings and gave up just four hits against the 19 batters he faced. He picked up his fourth win of the season, and has allowed just 10 earned runs through his 47 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Senior Drew Tusler drove in three runs on his pair of singles, which brought him to a team leading 13 RBIs on the year. Junior Nolan Heard had the only extra base hit for the Green Devils with his team-leading 11th double of the season. Tusler and Heard are now tied for the most hits on the team (20).

Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 2: A three-run double from senior Kellen Moore in the fifth broke the Indians scoring drought and was all they needed to pick up their seventh straight win.

Moore also pitched the final inning for Forest City and sealed the teams win over the Golden Bears with three strikeouts. Junior Jack Thompson picked up his sixth win in his seventh start of the season and allowed just five hits on 88 pitches.

Forest City is now tied with Bishop Garrigan for first place in the Top of Iowa West standings, as they each hold a 13-2 conference record.

Saint Ansgar 14, Northwood-Kensett 1: The Saints opened the game with seven runs and kept their hot start rolling into the second inning where they scored six more runs and captured their 11th straight win.

Saint Ansgar had four players drive in a pair of runs, including senior Ryan Hackbart who went 2-for-3 with a homer and a double. Hackbart’s home run is the first for the Saints all season, and brought him to 21 RBIs on the year which is second-most on the team.

The team leader in RBIs, sophomore Jayce Schwiesow, drove in three against the Vikings on a pair of singles. Schwiesow also leads the team in hits (38) and batting average (.463).

The Saints consistently proven themselves as one of the best teams in the state when it comes to stealing bases, and now have the third-most in the state with 184. They combined for 10 against Northwood-Kensett, with junior Drew Powers leading the way with three. Powers now has 40 stolen bases on the year, which is fourth best in the state.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9: The Cardinals took the lead with a six-run fifth inning to pick up their second straight win.

The C-G-D pitching tandem gifted G-H-V 23 base runners with 17 walks and six hit batters.

Senior Dalton Mills drew four walks and accounted for one of the Cardinals three hits. He finished the night with a pair of RBIs and two stolen bases.

North Butler 9, West Fork 6: The Warhawks lost their four-run lead after they gave up six runs in the fifth inning and were held to just one hit in the final three innings.

West Fork’s young pitching crew of eighth grader Zander Hansen and sophomores Trevor Despenas and Ashyr Wiseman gave up just five hits, but walked 16 12 walks and hit four batters.

The Warhawks were also held to just five hits and were unable to execute on the eight walks they were gifted by North Butler’s young pitching duo, and dropped their third straight game.

Belmond-Klemme 14, West Hancock 9: The Eagles were on an uphill battle the whole game after they gave up six runs in the opening inning and were unable to comeback from their early deficit at home.

Senior Jackson Johnson and sophomore Zack Beukema had standout performances offensively for West Hancock. Johnson drove in four runs on his pair of singles and Beukema went 3-for-4 including his third triple of the season. Beukema also stole four bases, which brought him to nine on the year.

Nashua-Plainfield 9, Riceville 0: The Wildcats were held to just three hits by the Huskies sophomore pitcher Dawson Glaser, and struck out nine times en route to their 14th loss of the season.

Riceville trailed early in its non-conference matchup and saw a seven-run deficit after the first three innings. The sophomore pitching duo of Aidan Ebert and John O’Donnell struggled to find the zone all night and gave up a combined eight walks and hit four Huskie batters over six innings.