SAINT ANSGAR — The Saint Ansgar and Riceville baseball teams picked up dominant Class 1A District first-round wins with high strikeout performances from their pitchers and commanding early offense, Saturday night.

The Saints needed just four innings to pick up their third shutout win of the season against Rockford, 15-0.

Senior Tate Mayer pitched his second perfect game of the season for the Saints and needed just 46 pitches to send down the 12 Warrior batters he faced through four innings. Mayer finished with 10 strikeouts on the night which brought him to 80 on the year in just 39 2/3 innings pitched.

Mayer will likely see more starts in this postseason and sees tonight as a confidence boost and a reassurance to his game moving forward.

“It feels good knowing that I only threw 46 pitches through four innings,” Mayer said. “That means I’m pounding the zone, throwing strikes and not that many balls. I can take that energy into the next game and just keep carrying it on.”

Saint Ansgar’s first three runs in the opening two innings came off of an RBI single from sophomore Jayce Schwiesow who later scored on a sac fly, and Mayer reached home on a wild pitch in the second inning.

Their offense really got rolling in the third inning, where they would five runs on six hits including RBI singles from freshman Connor Mullenbach and Joe Clevenger and an RBI double from Mayer.

The Saints capped off their night with an eight-run fourth inning which was highlighted by a two-run single from Mullenbach and a deep shot to left field from junior Drew Powers which would score the final two runs of the game.

“I thought our approach was really good at the plate and that’s what we gotta do to win big district games,” Saint Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said.

The Saints were gifted 10 base runners which included a pair of walks and six hit batters throughout the night. They were able to put themselves in scoring position with quick steps around the bases and racked up 10 stolen bases on the night with Powers and fellow junior Carsen Sparrow each accounting for three.

The Saints now sit with 196 stolen bases on the year, which is second-best in the state behind Des Moines Roosevelt (206). Powers extended his single-season school record to 43, which is the fourth most in the state.

“We got some quick kids that read pitchers really well, we think that comes down too little things including reading pitches from the dugout,” coach Schwiesow said. “We got a whole team that runs it really well, and we are aggressive on the base, and I think that helps us offensively when we’re not really seeing things well.”

The Riceville Wildcats also made short work of their opponent, the Northwood-Kensett Vikings, with a 14-2 win in five innings, which was capped off by a seven-run fifth inning. Junior Ryder Fair gave up just a pair of hits and struck out 10 Vikings batters to pick up his third win of the season.

“When he’s on the mound I feel like we always have a chance, he’s been locked in and consistent all year,” Riceville head coach Bryce Conway said. “Our defense understands that they’re gonna put the ball in play and they have to be ready, cause he’s not gonna walk or hit many guys at all. I think our mindset changes when he’s on the mound compared to other guys that aren’t quite there yet.”

The Wildcats thrived on advancing runners on bunts and stolen bases and were able to drive in runs with timely hits throughout the game. Conway credits the work his team has put in late in the season to prepare them for their opening postseason matchup.

“We’ve had some really good practices lately and we were prepared today,” Conway said. “We have to be aggressive. We don’t get enough hits to not put pressure on the defense constantly. We can’t wait for a big hit, that’s not who we are, and we know that and I’m just really happy for the kids that we executed well, and things went our way.”

Saint Ansgar will host its Class 1A semi-finals district matchup against Riceville on Wednesday night. The Saints defeated the Wildcats earlier this season in a 15-run shutout win at home where Mayer had his other four-inning perfect game with 11 strikeouts.