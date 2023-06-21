MASON CITY — Senior Max Burt put up another two-way display to help lead the Newman Catholic to a 10-0 win in six innings over Bishop Garrigan, Tuesday night.

In a matchup between the first-place teams in their respective divisions of the Top of Iowa Conference, the Knights took control early off of an RBI double to deep centerfield from Burt in the first inning.

Burt would reach base in all four of his appearances on the night including two-run singles in both the third and fourth inning, and finished with five RBIs while scoring two runs himself.

“Really it’s just trying to have that confident approach going up there, being confident in yourself and going up there and try to do whatever it is that the team needs in order to be the best they can be on that pitch,” Burt said.

Burt believes that the confidence he has in himself has spread to the rest of the team, and that has played a major role in their success so far this season.

“I know that if I don’t produce then I know the guy behind me is going to and if he doesn’t then the guy behind him will, we have so much confidence in each other and we’re just having fun out there playing the game,” Burt said.

Burt had a perfect game on the mound through four innings which was broken up by a single to shallow right field by sophomore Keaton Helleseth. He would finish the night with 11 strikeouts and picked up his sixth win of the season in as many starts.

“His locating kept them off balance a little bit,” Newman head coach Alex Bohl said. “He’s showed his progression as a pitcher this year how good he is and really how far he’s come over the last year on the mound.”

Bishop Garrigan entered the game averaging almost 10 hits per game but were held to just three over on the night and squandered a bases loaded opportunity in the fifth inning.

“It’s baseball, sometimes you hit hard balls and they get down and sometimes you hit hard balls and they get caught, just gotta continue to do that,” head coach of Bishop Garrigan Brian Patterson said.

Junior Kellen Kantaris outperformed his eighth spot in the batting order and was responsible for three of the Knights 10 hits and drove in the final two runs of the game on his hit to shallow left field. He successfully reached base in all four at bats, reaching on an error in the second inning, and also scored two runs himself.

“We had guys step up throughout the lineup and gave us a chance to win and that’s what you expect and that’s what you hope for especially as you get close to the postseason,” Bohl said. “You want to make sure that you have your best at bats and are playing your best ball as you start that second season.”

Newman’s 10th shutout victory of the season puts them at 22-2 overall and the Knights have not dropped a game against a Class 1A opponent in its 12 matchups so far. With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Knights look to capture their ninth 30+ win season in the last 10 years.

Newman, top-ranked in 1A, will host seventh-ranked Don Bosco of Gilbertville Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. contest.

