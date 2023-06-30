GARNER—The West Fork Warhawks capitalized on early mistakes from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and scored eight runs in the first two innings en route to a 9-1-win, Thursday night, in Top of Iowa Conference softball action.

The Cardinals gifted the Warhawks seven base runners in the opening two innings, which included six walks and one hit batter.

Sophomore JoAnna Wallace and eighth grader Brooke Rother executed on their early opportunities with runners on base, and each contributed two-run doubles to help give West Fork an eight-run lead.

Rother has made an immediate impact in her first year in the varsity lineup and now has a team-leading 29 RBIs, with Wallace right behind her with 27 on the year.

“They’re both leaders on the bats and they attack,” Warhawks head coach Sadie Winfrey said. “They’re ones that can bring runs in, if not put it over the fence.”

West Fork’s early offense was backed up by a stellar performance on the mound from sophomore Libby Trewin, who struck out a dozen batters and gave up just four hits over seven innings. Trewin picked up her 15th win of the season and finished the regular season with 154 strikeouts in 123 innings.

“I just knew that looking at swings and how they stand in the box that rise balls were really got to work for me tonight,” Trewin said. “I kind of mixed it up with some drop balls, and I knew my rise balls were working for me tonight and that’s what I stuck with.”

While Winfrey was happy to see another great performance from her ace to cap off the regular season, she believes that Trewin’s best performances come in big games and holds a lot of trust in her heading into the postseason.

“I still think that she succeeds the most against very challenging teams so I’m excited to see her in that element as we move into the postseason,” Winfrey said.

With a first-round bye in their regional bracket, the Warhawks (16-7) will face the winner of Bishop Garrigan and Northwood-Kensett in the quarterfinals on July 5.

The Cardinals entered the matchup on a six-game losing streak and had given up early leads in many of those matchups. Despite the loss, head coach Sydney Holmes commended her team for hitting the two goals they had set heading into the game.

“We’ve kind of been in a struggling mindset recently,” Holmes said. “We needed to reset, we wanted to play a full game which we accomplished, and we wanted to play better defensively, and I would say we accomplished those things.”

G-H-V ended its regular season with a 6-16 record. After starting the year 3-1, Holmes believes they need to embrace the positive aspects of the team instead of hanging on to the negatives as they prepare for their postseason matchup against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on July 6.

“We started the season really hot and hitting the ball really well so we just kind of have to get back into that mindset and get our confidence back,” Holmes said. “That’s what we’re got to be focusing on in practice, focusing on the things that we do really well and not what we don’t do well.”