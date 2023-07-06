Newman Catholic senior Max Burt picked up his second Top of Iowa East player of the year selection and joins three other teammates on the first team all-conference list released on Tuesday.

Burt is second in the state in home runs (10), has the sixth most RBIs in the state with 48 and is tied for the most runs scored in the state (62). He also has been a trusty arm on the mound and won six of his seven starts and finished the year with 74 strikeouts through 39 innings pitched.

Fellow senior Doug Taylor and sophomores Cal McGuire and Gage Petersen join Burt on the first team all-conference and have all played a strong role in their successful 29-4 season.

Taylor has also been a two-way player for the Knights and has continued his dominance as one of the best arms in the state. He finished the year tied for the third most wins in the state (8) and had 89 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings. His growth as an offensive weapon continued this season as he finished his regular season campaign with 48 RBIs which is third best in the state.

Senior Kellen Moore and head coach Jeff Jerome of Forest City took home the TIC-West player and coach of the year awards.

Moore has played a huge role offensively for the Indians success and has shown his veteran poise all season. He finished the regular season with 34 RBIs, a batting average of .453 and 35 stolen bases.

Jerome led the team to a 17-7 regular season record which included winning their last eight games. He coached five players this season to an all-conference selection, including juniors Tommy Miller and Jack Thompson who joined Moore on the first team.

Saint Ansgar had four players make the TIC-East first team list, including junior Drew Powers who stole a school record 45 bases which is the sixth most in the state.

Newman Catholic softball head coach Tom Dunn was named the conference coach of the year in his final season with the Knights. He has led Newman to 26-7 regular season record and also coached three players, seniors Macy Kellar and Emily Opstvedt and junior Liz Kruckenberg to a first-team all-conference selections.

Central Springs softball team had four players make the TIC-East first team including sophomore Sharli Fessler, who finished the regular season with 31 RBIs and the second-most home runs in the conference (10).

Sophomore Aubrey Chapman and senior Leah Grimm of Osage's high-powered offense also made the first team list. Chapman hit nine home runs and drove in 52 runs for the Green Devils and scored 42 runs herself. Grimm finished the regular season with the second-best batting average in the conference (.517) and had 46 hits in her 89 at bats.

Top of Iowa East

Baseball

First team

Tucker Franzen, Nashua-Plainfield, Jr.; Dawson Glaser, Nashua-Plainfield, So.; Bo Harrington, Nashua-Plainfield, Sr.; Eli Kalainoff, Nashua-Plainfield, Fr.; Max Burt, Newman Catholic, Sr.; Cal McGuire, Newman Catholic, So.; Gage Petersen, Newman Catholic, So.; Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, Sr.; Carter Miller, North Butler, Jr.; Maddox Cockrum, Osage, So.; Nolan Heard, Osage, Jr.; Max Beland, Saint Ansgar, Jr.; Tate Mayer, Saint Ansgar, Sr.; Jayce Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, So.; Drew Powers, Saint Ansgar, Jr.; Nolan Shreckengost, West Fork, So.

Second team (locals only)

Austin Shimek, Central Springs, Jr.; Andrew Fitzsimmons, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Vinny Joslin, Newman Catholic, Jr;. Kellen Kantaris, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Toby Kesten, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Evan Lorenzen, Northwood-Kensett, So.; Nolan Senne, Northwood-Kensett, Sr.; Drew Tusler, Osage, Sr.; Ryker Hoffman, Rockford, So.; Ryan Hackbart, Saint Ansgar, Sr.; Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, Fr.; Trevor Despenas, West Fork, So.; Edison Maske, West Fork, Jr.

Honorable Mention (locals only)

Carson Grady, Central Springs, Jr.; Trev Hickey, Newman Catholic, Sr.; Cade Machin, Osage, Sr.; Matthew Pearson, Rockford, Jr.; Carsen Sparrow, Saint Ansgar, Jr.; Casyn Guerrero, West Fork, Sr.

Softball

First team

Lainie Bouillon, Central Springs, Sr.; Sharli Fessler, Central Springs, So.; Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, Sr.; Abby Pate, Central Springs, Sr.; Macy Kellar, Newman Catholic, Sr.; Liz Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Emily Opstvedt, Newman Catholic, Sr.; Kenzie Groen, North Butler, Sr.; Kiya Johnson, North Butler, Sr.; Aubrey Chapman, Osage, So.; Leah Grimm, Osage, Sr.; McKinnley Hoffman, Rockford, Sr.; Aspen Falk, Saint Ansgar, Jr.; Mallory Juhl, Saint Ansgar, Sr.; Libby Trewin, West Fork, So.; JoAnna Wallace, West Fork, So.

Second team (locals only)

Lizzy Hamand, Central Springs, Sr.; Carly Ryan, Central Springs, Sr.; Ellyan Ryan, Central Springs, Jr.; Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, Sr.; Sami Kruckenberg, Newman Catholic, Fr.; Aubree Sellers, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Jayce Weiner, Newman Catholic, Jr.; Mari Fox, Osage, Sr.; Taylor Klobassa, Osage, Jr.; Sydney Muller, Osage, Sr.; Kinsey Anderson, Saint Ansgar, Jr.; Josie Juhl, Saint Ansgar, So.; Preslee Dickman, West Fork, So.; Keelee Sheriff, West Fork, Sr.

Honorable Mention (locals only)

Azaria McDonough, Central Springs, So.; Leah Brown, Newman Catholic, So.; Jasmine Renteria, Northwood-Kensett, Sr.; Erica Gast, Osage, Fr.; Ashlynn Grady, Rockford, Jr.; Lia Halfman, Saint Ansgar, Jr; Breckyn Dickman, West Fork, Jr.

Top of Iowa West

Baseball

First team

Justin Bauer, Bishop Garrigan, Jr.; Drew Fogarty, Bishop Garrigan, Sr.; Keaton Helleseth, Bishop Garrigan, So.; Garrett Heying, Bishop Garrigan, Sr.; Nathan Merron, Bishop Garrigan, Sr.; Jake Jeske, Eagle Grove, Jr.; Cayden Schultz, Eagle Grove, Sr.; Tommy Miller, Forest City, Jr.; Kellen Moore, Forest City, Sr.; Jack Thompson, Forest City, Jr.; Mason Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Jr.; Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Sr.; Brady Hanson, Lake Mills, Sr.; Eli Menke, Lake Mills, Jr.; Talan Priester, North Union, Jr.; Zack Beukema, West Hancock, So.

Second team (locals only)

Ty Dillavou, Forest City, So.; James Hagen, Forest City, So.; Lucas Kral, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, So.; Dalton Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Sr.; Chase Gaetzke, Lake Mills, Jr.; Beau Kaufman, Lake Mills, Jr.; Jackson Johnson, West Hancock, Sr.

Honarable Mention (locals only)

Omar Baez, Forest City, Sr.; Andrew Hook, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Jr.; Kane Koch, Lake Mills, So.; Caeden Harle, West Hancock, Sr.

Softball

First team

Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme, Sr.; Abbie Capesius, Bishop Garrigan, Jr.; Darius Goche, Bishop Garrigan, Sr.; Zoe Montag, Bishop Garrigan, So.; Addyson Jeske, Eagle Grove, So.; Tarissa Middleton, Eagle Grove, So.; Emma Anderson, Forest City, Jr.; Emily Van Dusseldorp, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Sr.; Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, Sr.; Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, Sr.; Ashlyn Bechler, North Iowa, So.; Jaycee Plath, North Iowa, Jr.; Shelby Fraker, North Union, Sr.; Emily Meyer, North Union, Sr.; Beth Streuber, North Union, Jr.; Olivia Von Bank, North Union, Sr.

Second team (locals only)

Allison Klein, Forest City, Sr.; Aly Derr, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Jr.; Dottie Byars, Lake Mills, Jr.; Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills, Sr.; Whytnie Johnson, West Hancock, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Dru Seglem, Forest City, Fr.; Madison Barrett, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Sr.; Brelynne Rogne, Lake Mills, Sr.; Dru Hagen, West Hancock, Sr.