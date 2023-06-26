With a 6-4 loss against South Winneshiek followed by an 8-7 win over Kee, the Osage baseball team split its Saturday matchups at the South Winneshiek Tournament to remain one game above .500 at 11-10.

In the opening game, the Green Devils took on the home team Warriors and struggled offensively outside of the first and last inning. They scored a pair of runs in the first and seventh inning, and in between those innings, gave up six unanswered runs.

The Warriors scored five of six their runs on a three-run homer from junior Brody Tieskoetter and a two-run homer from junior Parker Timp. Osage's starting pitcher, junior Darren Adams, allowed no other hits on his 107 pitches, outside of the pair of homers.

Osage gave themselves multiple opportunities to take the lead, including a triple from senior Cade Machin and four drawn walks; but were unable to execute in innings two through six.

In their final matchup against Kee, the Green Devils were able to end their weekend on a positive note offensively with 12 hits including three doubles.

Senior Drew Tusler accounted for three of Osages dozen hits, with a pair of doubles and a single, and drove in a run while also scoring one himself. Tusler is now tied for the third most hits on the team with 17 and has the second most doubles on the team with eight.

Friday

Newman Catholic 19, Northwood-Kensett 1: After an uncharacteristic 18-7 loss at home against Don Bosco on Thursday, the Knights were able to rebound on the road to get back in the win column.

Newman started the matchup with a 9-1 lead through four innings and was able to put the game away with a 10-run fifth inning. They racked up 14 hits including three doubles and a home run from senior Doug Taylor, his fifth of the year. The Knights also stole nine bases against the Vikings, with Taylor accounting for three of them.

Sophomore Gage Petersen drove in four runs off of his three singles, which brought him to 39 RBIs on the year, the second most on the team behind Taylor (44).

Adam Henrich was nearly unhittable on the mound, giving up just one hit on his 75 pitches through five innings. He picked up his second win of the season.

Clear Lake 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6: The Lions executed on the nine walks they were able to draw off the Cowboys pitching and had four players with a pair of RBIs to snap their three-game skid.

Senior Ezekiel Nelson was able to work around the C-G-D defense all night, going 4-for-5 with four singles while driving in and scoring a pair of runs. He also accounted for four of the Lions nine stolen bases, bringing him to 23 on the year which is the second most in the North Central Conference.

The freshman pitching duo of Luke Fuhrman and Hudson Carney gave up just seven hits through seven innings, and each struck out six batters on a combined 123 pitches. Carney picked up his third win of the season and has struck out 47 batters through 27 2/3 innings pitched.

Game one: Lake Mills 9, Garner-Hayfield Ventura 8; Game two: G-H-V 18, Lake Mills 8: After an unsuccessful late game comeback in the opening game, the Cardinals were able to get off to an early lead in game two to split the doubleheader.

In game one, G-H-V was able to cut its five-run deficit to one with a four-run sixth inning, but allowed a run from Lake Mills in the seventh which they were able to match, but ultimately fell one-run short.

Their veteran pitching tandem of senior Owen Pueggel and junior Kaden Buckley combined for nine walks and 11 hits through 6 1/3 innings.

Lake Mills junior Eli Menke drove in three runs on his two singles and also scored a run himself. Junior designated hitter Chase Gaetzke hit a pair of doubles and score three runs for the Bulldogs.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start in game two and had a 10-run shutout through the first three innings. They finished the game on an even 8-8 run to split their doubleheader at home and had three batters with a pair of RBIs.

Nine Cardinals runners combined for 18 stolen bases, including three from senior Braden Boehnke and four from junior Mason Graham. Graham brought himself to 31 stolen bases on the year, which is the third most in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Pueggel had the only extra base knock for G-H-V on an RBI double, and finished the game with four runs scored which brought him to 22 on the year. Junior Andrew Hook led the team with three RBIs in game two on his pair of singles and is tied with Buckley for the second most RBIs on the team with 19.

Forest City 5, West Hancock 3: The Indians were able to turn the game around with a three-run fifth inning to take the lead and pick up their fifth straight win.

Senior Kellen Moore played a major role in Forest City’s come from behind win, executing both in the box and on the mound. He went 3-for-4 with a pair of singles and his third triple of the year and drove in a run while also scoring one himself. He also pitched the seventh inning for the Indians, where he struck out the side on just 17 pitches.

Central Springs 10, Rockford 8: The Panthers were able to silence a late game comeback by the Warriors and picked up their sixth win of the season.

Central Springs held a 9-1 lead after four innings before making a pitching change in the fifth inning which would allow Rockford to score seven runs through one 2/3 innings including a six in the sixth inning. Panther's freshman Joe Young pitched the final one 1/3 innings and was able to halt the late game surge from the Warriors and secured first save of the season.

Saint Ansgar 15, West Fork 5: After starting the game with a five-run lead through two innings, the Saints were able to end the matchup early thanks to a nine-run fifth inning.

Senior Ryan Hackbart came up big for the Saints to pick up their 20th win of the season. He went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles which drove in four runs, and scored a pair of runs himself. He also accounted for four of Saint Ansgar’s 15 stolen bases against West Fork.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11, Iowa Falls-Alden 1: The Bulldogs worked around the Cadets early mistakes and scored 11 unanswered runs including a seven-run opening inning.

H-D-C drew six walks and had four runners reach base on errors in route to its 13th win of the season after losing its first six. They have won seven of their last 10 games and have jumped to fourth place in the North Central Conference.

Junior Tucker Heeren racked up four strike outs through as many innings and allowed just one hit on 56 pitches. He picked up his first win on the mound in as many starts, and now has 19 strikeouts through 14 1/3 innings in his eight appearances.

Charles City 6, Turkey Valley 2: The Comets scored a pair of runs in both the fifth and sixth innings and limited the Trojans offensively in route to their third straight home win.

After falling behind 2-1 after three innings, Charles City scored five unanswered runs to end the game and pick up their 12th win of the season. Junior Kaden Buseman and eighth grader Carter Cajthaml each had a pair of hits and drove in a run for the Comets, including an RBI double for Cajthaml in the fifth inning.

In his first start of the season, Charles City senior Brennan Schmidt pitched six 1/3 innings and allowed just a pair of hits and three walks during his first win of the season.