MASON CITY — After a 15-year state tournament drought, Saint Ansgar will get another shot at the Class 1A baseball title.

The Saints pulled off a 2-1 upset win over Newman Catholic on Tuesday night a Roosevelt Field to clinch its spot in next week's tournament.

The Saints entered the 1A-2 substate final with a pair of losses against the Knights in the regular season and had to face Newman's Doug Taylor, one of the state's best pitchers.

Through the first five innings, Saint Ansgar struggled to find success off of Taylor and was held to just one hit with 10 strikeouts.

After another strikeout to start the sixth inning, freshman Connor Mullenbach and sophomore Jayce Schwiesow each reached on singles to give the Saints their first opportunity with two runners on.

Junior Carsen Sparrow’s bunt to the third base side in the next at-bat drove in Mullenbach followed by Schwiesow after a throwing error, which gave the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Having missed an opportunity in earlier in the game to get on base, head coach of the Saints, Devin Schwiesow, commended Sparrow for his short memory at the plate and making a play at a crucial point in the game.

“Carson missed a sign earlier and rarely do you ever get second chances and, he got a second chance at that one,” Devin Schwiesow said. “I’m so proud of him for getting that one down. We just battled. We always talk about whether it's a good play or bad play, we’re on to the next one.”

Senior Tate Mayer did his best job on the mound to limit the high-powered Knights offense, allowing just three hits through the first five innings.

After giving up a leadoff double to junior Vinny Joslin in the sixth, Jayce Schwiesow entered to pitch with the top of the order looming over the Saints' two-run lead.

With the bases loaded after a walk to junior Andrew Fitzsimmons and sophomore Cal McGuire, the Knights' top two RBI hitters — senior Max Burt and Taylor — had a chance to do damage.

Burt flew out to right field after battling off multiple pitches and Taylor would be walked to bring in the Knights' lone run.

Newman left the bases loaded though after another flyout.

“To go get those outs when our outfield is on a tough sky night and our freshman Joe Clevenger making big plays in right field, they knew they had to come up with that big hit and they just didn’t,” D. Schwiesow said.

Jayce Schwiesow and Mayer stranded 14 Newman runners in the game, with Mayer accounting for nine in his five innings pitched.

“I just didn’t let it get to me," Mayer said. "I knew we were early in the game and that our bats would come around.”

When Mayer knew it was his time to come out of the game, he was certain that Jayce Schwiesow would finish the job and keep the Saints in control for the rest of the game.

“I’ve played with him my whole life," Mayer said. "We have a waffle ball field in the back yard and we play all the time. I knew what he was and that he would come out and pound the zone. I just put all my trust in him, and he came out on top.”

Prior to tonight’s matchup, the Knights had not gone up against Jayce Schwiesow on the mound in either of their two matchups this season, which kept them guessing for the final two innings where they were held to just one hit.

“They didn’t know what he had coming in; they didn’t know his velocity or what his curveball was like,” Devin Schwiesow said. “With Jayce being a sophomore, he probably hadn’t been in that situation much, but he really stepped up and got it done.”

Newman head coach Alex Bohl gave credit to the Saints' pitching duo for keeping his team in check all night and for the call to bunt in the fifth inning.

“What a gutsy call by coach Schwiesow there with the two-strike suicide with two runners on,” Bohl said. “That’s the difference. They executed on a play like that, and we had chances earlier and we didn’t, and that’s the difference in the outcome there.”

The Knights finished the season with a 31-5 overall record, including an undefeated Top of Iowa Conference record in the regular season.

Saint Ansgar’s third state tournament appearance in school history will begin on Monday with a first-round matchup against Remsen St. Mary’s (29-2).

PHOTOS: Class 1A substate final - Saint Ansgar vs. Newman Catholic 071123-spt-saint ansgar jube.jpg 071123-spt-doug taylor.jpg 071123-spt-tate meyer.jpg 071123-spt-sa bunt.jpg 071123-spt-game winner 071123-spt-saint ansgar jube 2 071123-spt-play at third