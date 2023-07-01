Newman Catholic senior and University of Iowa commit Doug Taylor looked back on his multi-sport career for the Knights, including his love for pitching and the reasons for his success.

Taylor has been a standout two-way player for the Knights ever since making the varsity team in his eighth-grade year. He’s earned more opportunities both on the mound and in the box as his production has become more consistent, becoming one of the most prominent talents in the state over the last five years.

When looking back on his first season with the Knights, he admitted that earning a spot on the varsity roster was a surprise to him.

“I kind of went into the year not knowing if I would be on the varsity team or on the JV team, and having it end like it did was pretty insane,” Taylor said.

He played a vital role in the Knights 2019 1A championship run, with an 8-0 record in his 10 starts including a win on the mound in the championship game against Alburnett. With the spotlight on him in the biggest game of the season, Taylor didn’t disappoint and allowed just four hits and gave up only one run over his five 1/3 innings pitched.

Taylor would receive an offer from the University of Iowa at the conclusion of his eighth-grade season and took his time to make his decision especially with where he was at in his career.

“I kind of thought about it, if I really wanted to commit that early and then it became kind of a no brainer for me,” Taylor said. “I fell in love with the coaches and just the competitive nature that they have. That’s something that I really loved.”

The following three years, Taylor became the ace for Newman and amassed a 19-1 record with 241 strikeouts in 136 innings pitched. During his junior season he pitched 60 2/3 innings with 116 strikeouts which was the fourth most in the state and finished with a WHIP of 0.86.

Taylor talked about the unique aspect of being a pitcher and what he loves most about the position.

“Just the competition and the game is completely in your control,” Taylor said. “When you’re on the mound it’s you versus the batter. It’s just pure one on one, and obviously you have guys behind you, but if just the competition and I just kind of fell in love with that aspect of it and grew that passion.”

Knights head coach Alex Bohl believes that his preparation, the countless hours of training allowed Taylor to be the best pitcher he can possible be and is what’s helped him be so successful during his high school career.

“That kid is non-stop, he is always working, and we’ve had to fight with him at times throughout his career just to relax a bit and give him some time to recover,” Bohl said. “If he’s sitting for more than two or three minutes, it’s a miracle.”

Taylor’s relentless training mentality carries over to his presence at the plate and he has become a more productive hitter every season. In his junior season, he had the second most RBIs in the state (60) and had the second most home runs in the Top of Iowa Conference (7) and picked up his third first-team all-state nod of his career.

“In the beginning of my career, I kind of struggled with the bat a little bit and it’s something I’ve always worked on,” Taylor said. “But last year was definitely a good to see all the work come together, it was a bit of a slower process than pitching for me.”

Taylor hasn't just shined on the diamond, either.

He was also a four-year starter for Newman’s basketball and made first-team all-state as a junior. He scored the 11th most points in the state (537) and had the third most rebounds in the conference (233). He earned a second-team all-state nod his senior year with the eighth most points in the state (611) and the most rebounds in the conference (293). He was also a three-year starter for the football team and caught 80 passes for 1,009 yards.

He believes that being involved in multiple sports throughout his whole life has taught him a lot and hopes to benefit from it as he takes his talents to the next level as a Hawkeye.

“The passion for it allows you to get better every single day, when you want to go to practice and get better it helps you,” Taylor said. “Ever since I was a little kid playing in high level tournaments in every single sport, failing a lot and being beat a lot allows you to get better. I think that background allows for my success today.”