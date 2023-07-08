Senior Kellen Moore embraces his identity as a small-town multi-sport athlete, his growth over the past few seasons and how each sport has impacted his career at Forest City.

In the middle of by far his most successful season as a part of the Indians baseball team, Moore and his head coach Jeff Jerome sat back and thumbed through what got him to where he is today.

He’s been a do-it-all guy for the Indians baseball team this year, often coming up with big plays in the leadoff spot and making plays behind the plate or around the bases.

“The thing that makes him so tough are his quick hands, he’s hard to get the ball past and with two strikes on he’s gonna get the ball in play,” Jerome said. “With his speed, he puts a ton of pressure on the defense when they’re trying to make a play.”

When it comes to his presence at the plate Jerome said Moore’s numbers “speak for themselves.” He leads the team in nearly every offensive statistic, highlighted by 39 RBIs, three homers and a .462 batting average.

Moore has also served as a relief pitcher for the Indians this season and has amassed 34 strike outs in 12⅔ innings pitched and has picked up a pair of saves and wins in his eight appearances.

“He’s been able to come in and literally close the door on teams in tight ball games,” Jerome said. “At the end of the day you’re looking at four wins that you might not have had, so as a closer, that’s a huge deal for our team.”

An aspect of Moore’s game that has continuously gotten better in his five seasons is his base stealing ability. His 38 stolen bags this season puts him in conversation with some of the best in the state and currently has him at 12th among all classes.

He talked about his experience with a lot of the same pitchers and defenses in the Top of Iowa Conference and how that’s benefited him over his career.

“It’s kind of been easier over the years and this year it’s been a lot easier to pick up their tendencies,” Moore said. “Over the years I’ve been reading them the whole time and seeing what they do good and what I can take advantage of.”

During his sophomore season he was able to play with his brother Brock and his cousins Reese and Cole, and at one point all batted back-to-back in the lineup. He described that season as both a fun and special time for him and his family, a dynamic that doesn’t happen very often.

“It’s pretty rare to see four family members on the field at one time,” Moore said. “You’re not gonna see that for a while and if you do, it’s a pretty sweet moment.”

Moore has also found success as a wrestler and a dual-threat player for the Forest City football team. He capped off his wrestling career with a school-record 158 career wins and a third-place finish at the state tournament in February at 170 pounds in Class 2A.

He also placed eighth at 138 pounds his junior year and sixth at 126 pounds his sophomore season.

Moore believes that his success in wrestling and competing on a big stage in Des Moines has prepared him for other sports and it is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“The big moments and being able to shine and persevere through those moments go into other sports," Moore said. "When you’re in a big moment, you’re not gonna back down. You’re gonna thrive in those moments and enjoy them because you’re not gonna be able to get those every time.”

On the football field, Moore found most of his success as a safety, where he totaled 220 total tackles and seven interceptions over his four-year career.

After his senior season, where he amassed a career-high 98 total tackles and four picks, Moore made the decision to continue his football career at Grand View.

“They recruited me right from the start, they were my first offer and they were invested in me and that hits home,” Moore said. “When a school is invested in you and they’re not recruiting you just to recruit you. They took time to meet with my family and that was a big thing for me.”

When thinking about his prep career as a whole, one thing that stuck out to him was the atmosphere that the people of Forest City brought to every one of his events whether it was in the gym, on the field or the diamond.

“The people that support every sport we play is awesome,” Moore said. “It’s a big deal when you have that community behind you that you know is supporting you and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

The Indians will take on No. 4 Estherville Lincoln Central on Saturday night in the Class 2A-1 district championship game, where the winner will be just one game away from qualifying for the state tournament.