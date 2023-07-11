Junior Drew Powers' record-breaking season has proven him to be one of the best base runners in the state and is a unique presence in Saint Ansgar's successful year.

Powers had shown his ability in his two previous years with the Saints. He followed up his six stolen bases during his freshman season with 10 last season.

In 2023, he has more than tripled his career numbers.

Heading into the Tuesday's Class 1A-2 substate final game against Newman Catholic, Powers has stolen 49 bases. He needs just one more to become one of 40 players in Iowa history to record 50 stolen bases in a season.

He shattered the school single-season record of 37 set by Cael Halfman in his senior season in 2012.

Powers noted that at the beginning of the year, his technique wasn’t the best, and his coaches played a huge role in getting his numbers up as the season went on.

He utilized his agility and stamina from basketball and speed from track to his advantage in order to perfect his craft.

“Earlier in the year, my leadoff wasn’t very good, the tags were way closer, and they have gotten me to make my leadoff bigger,” Powers said. “I’m one of the faster guys so they told me to take a bigger lead because they know I can get back on the base.”

When Powers broke the record against Rockford on June 26, he put aside the emotions of his personal accolade in order to continue helping the team in its quest to make it to the state tournament.

“It felt good, but I knew that the season wasn’t over and I still needed to steal more bases for my team, so I’m still trying to keep it going,” Powers said.

Saint Ansgar (25-7) as a team has stolen 211 bases, which is second-best in the state behind Ottumwa at 215.

If the Saints were to add nine more, that would put them in the top-15 seasons all time in the state.

Powers believes the studying he and his teammates did in the offseason on pitchers and infielders helped them immensely with their success this season.

“During the offseason we worked on looking at the back ankle of the pitcher and looking at everyone’s pick off move and trying to get a good lead,” Powers said. “We all help each other. If we see something obvious that we can all learn from then we tell the whole dugout.”

The Saints work in the offseason rolled over into the regular season, where head coach Devin Schwiesow has stressed the importance of stealing bases before they even get on base and the unique role it brings for the Saints in the box.

“(Powers) does a really good job of 'picking ankles' and we work on stealing bases from the dugout and making it happen on the field,” Schwiesow said. “We’d love to put him in the one or two hole, and honestly he feels more comfortable in the five hole, so that’s why we keep him there. He’s a second leadoff for us.”

Powers is tied with sophomore Jayce Schwiesow for the highest on-base percentage on the team (.509), which includes the second-most drawn walks on the team (18) and third-most hits (29).

After having just 14 hits his sophomore season, his coach believes Powers' focus at the plate in the offseason has helped his production around the bases.

“He knows he can’t steal a base if he doesn’t get on,” Devin Schwiesow said. “He handles the bat really well. He’ll put one down the line, but he’s also hit for some power for us. The biggest thing is you can’t steal bases without getting on base, and I think he worked hard in the offseason to do that.”

Powers' ability to put himself into scoring position not only puts pressure on the pitcher, it also makes it easier for his teammates to drive him in when the extra base knocks are few and far between.

“To have someone that is able to do that once he gets on base and is always a threat, he makes the pitchers pitch different and the catcher a little more jittery back there,” Schwiesow said. “It changes the game when you get a base runner or base stealer on base, and Drew is definitely that guy for us.”

With one more year to showcase his speed around the bags, Powers believes with the amount of growth he's had the past two years there is no reason to not have bigger goals in mind.

The current single-season state-record is held by Austin Hilmer from North Linn, who stole 75 bases in 2021.

“It’s gonna give me a mark to work for next year," Powers said. "I got to try to break that and improve to hit that mark.”