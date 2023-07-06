The Mason City Riverhawk baseball struggled offensively against Iowa City High on Monday with a pair of 10-0 losses at home to fall to 22-16.

The Riverhawks had just seven in their doubleheader against the Little Hawks and struck out 16 times with 10 in game two and struggled on the mound no matter who they put out. In game one, they gifted Iowa City High 17 walks followed by 11 more in game two.

Mason City has now lost eight of its last 10 games with three straight. They will play their final regular season game Wednesday against Cedar Rapids Jefferson and will play their first Class 4A regional playoff game against Des Moines Lincoln on Friday night.

Charles City 12, Vinton-Shellsburg 0: The Comets capped off their regular season with a six-game winning streak and moved one game above .500 with a shutout road win against the Vikings.

Charles City scored seven runs in the second inning, which was highlighted by a two-run single from freshman Rylan Peters and a triple from junior Jack Hanson. Hanson was just a home run away from hitting for the cycle and finished the night going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Seniors Lincoln Joslin gave up just a pair of hits in his two innings to start the game and was replaced by fellow senior Reed Peters who had three strikeouts and gave up just one walk in his two innings.

Senior Kayden Blunt capped off the stellar veteran night on the mound for the Comets and struck out two of the three batters he faced on just 10 pitches to end the game in the fifth inning.

Softball

Decorah 6-4, Charles City 5-6: After giving up a pair of runs in the tenth inning to lose game one, the Comets got off to a 5-0 start in game two and were able to hold on to split their doubleheader on the road against the Vikings, Monday night.

Charles City senior Natalie White threw 142 pitches over 9 2/3 innings in game one and gave up eight hits and six walks in her 28th start of the season. The Comtes also struggled offensively in the opening game with 11 strikeouts and only driving in five runs on their 10 hits.

In game two, the Comets bounced back quickly and held the Vikings to just one run through the first five innings. Freshman Keely Anderegg picked up her 10th win of the season and held Decorah to just four runs on nine hits to back up her team’s early lead.

Senior Ava Ellis drove in a pair of runs in game two to finish the regular season with the most on the team (29).

Charles City and Decorah will play again on Thursday in their Class 4A Regional quarterfinals matchup at Decorah.

Waverly-Shell Rock 2, Riceville 1: Outside of an RBI single from senior Madison Mauer in the opening inning, the Wildcats were held scoreless the rest of the game and had their three-game winning streak snapped at home.

The Go-Hawks extended the game with a run in the seventh inning and walked it off with another in the ninth.

Riceville senior Morgan Fair gave up just four hits and a pair of walks over nine innings and racked up seven strikeouts to bring her to 110 at the end of the regular season.