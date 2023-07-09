SAINT ANSGAR — Saint Ansgar rode shutout pitching and took advantage of early mistakes by Lake Mills to a 6-0 win at home in the Class 1A-2 district championship game on Saturday night.

Sophomore Jayce Schwiesow and senior Tate Mayer were lights out on the mound for the Saints and held the Bulldogs to just five hits over seven innings.

Schwiesow started the game and threw 65 pitches through 4⅓ innings and racked up six strikeouts. Mayer finished out the game and allowed just one hit and struck out six batters as well.

Saint Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow came into the game wanting to limit Jayce’s pitches to save him for their possible sub state matchup and was proud of how each of his pitchers executed their plan.

“Jayce came out and did everything we told him to do and pounded the zone, he got to 65 pitches and that was our plan to get him out but also keep Tate fresh for Tuesday,” Devin said. “That plan worked, and we got both those guys available for Tuesday, were excited about where we’re at.”

When Lake Mills was able to get runners on base, the Saints defense stepped up, especially second baseman Gus Walk and shortstop Max Beland.

Saint Ansgar has not allowed a run in any of its three postseason games and have shown their ability to consistently make plays with runners on base.

The Saints first three runs came in the fourth inning and took advantage of a pair of errors from the Lake Mills infield.

Saint Ansgar's offense continued to get better in the following two innings, as it would score once in the fifth on an RBI single from junior Carsen Sparrow, followed by a pair of RBI singles in the sixth from freshmen Joe Clevenger and Connor Mullenbach.

Devin gave props to Bulldog junior pitcher Eli Menke for giving the Saints a hard time at the plate early on and stressed the importance of his team having better discipline in the box.

“(Menke) pitched a really good game for them and moved the ball around really well," Devin said. "We got him up in that pitch count and had disciplined at bats later on. We need to continue to put the ball in play and not go down looking and continue to have a good approach at the plate.”

Saint Ansgar advanced to the Class 1A-2 sub state championship game on Tuesday night and will take on Newman Catholic (31-4) at Roosevelt Field. The Knights won both regular season matchups against the Saints, with a 10-run shutout on June 9 and 5-3 in their most recent game on June 28.

Despite Newman being one of the most talented and dominate teams in Class 1A, Schwiesow’s message to his team remains the same and plans to focus on his team playing their best ball and not the name on the jersey.

“We’re gonna play the game and not the team, that’s what we always tell our kids,” Schwiesow said. “We’re playing our best baseball right now and we’re gonna go out there and play our game and see what happens.”