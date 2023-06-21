The Charles City baseball team swept Crestwood in a doubleheader at home with a 10-5 victory in game one which started with six-run first inning and held off a late game surge by the Cadets in game two in a 7-5 win, Tuesday night.

The Comets hot start in game one was highlighted by a two-run double from junior Kaden Buseman. He finished the game with three RBIs, capped off with an RBI single to centerfield in the sixth inning.

Four other Charles City batters had a pair of hits in game one, including a triple from senior Reed Peters, his second of the season.

Peters also picked up his second win of the season on the mound in game two, with six strikeouts through six innings. Eighth grader Carter Cajthaml relieved Peters in the seventh inning after the three leadoff hitters for Crestwood reached base. Cajthaml gave up a two-run single to Landen Bergan but was able to work around the following three batters to pick up his first win of the season.

Senior Lincoln Joslin scored three runs for the Comets and drove in a pair of runs with three singles and a double in game two.

Saint Ansgar 19, Belmond-Klemme 0: Junior Drew Powers was unstoppable offensively for the Saints, driving in a pair of runs and stealing five bases to lead his team to its seventh straight win.

Powers performance against the Broncos brought him to 32 stolen bases on the year, which is the most in the Top of Iowa Conference and sixth most in the state.

The home victory for Saint Ansgar was highlighted by a 10-run second inning and was capped off with a five-run third inning. They were complimented on the mound by sophomore Gus Walk who struck out six Broncos batters and gave up just a pair of hits through four innings.

Garner Hayfield Ventura 10, North Union 8: The Cardinals started the game with nine unanswered runs through the first five innings and complete the season sweep over the Warriors.

G-H-V had four batters drive in a pair of runs, including senior Braden Boehnke who went 2-for-4 with a double and a single. Boehnke also scored three runs and scored a pair of bases for the Cardinals.

G-H-V’s starting pitcher senior Owen Pueggel gave up just one hit and had three strike outs over four 1/3 innings.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6, West Fork 4: The Bulldogs got off to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings and were able to hold off the Warhawks at home to grab their fourth straight win.

The H-D-C pitching duo of sophomore Tucker Heeren and junior Brody Robertson combined for eight strike outs and held West Fork to eight hits over seven innings.

Senior Kyle Helmke led the Bulldogs with a pair of RBIs with a sac bunt and a single and is now tied with Will Sackville and Cael Burmester for the most on the team with 16.

South Hamilton 16, West Hancock 7: The Eagles trailed by seven runs after four innings and continued their offensive struggles in their sixth straight loss of the season.

After tying the game at one run in the bottom of the opening inning, West Hancock was outscored by nine runs including a three-run third inning and a four-run fourth inning.

The Eagles struck out 14 times and had just four hits, including a pair of singles from senior Jackson Johnson.

Game one: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7, Central Springs 3; game two: Central Springs 15, C-G-D 4: After struggling offensively and giving up a late game surge in game one, the Panthers rallied back in the closing game which was highlighted by a nine-run sixth inning to split its doubleheader against the Cowboys.

Central Springs struggled to rack up hits all throughout the first game, and finished with just six with only one extra base knock which was a double from eighth grader Eddie Pruin.

They were able to turn things around in game two and had a pair of batter's finish with three RBIs and four who finished with a pair of runs driven in. Freshman Joe Young led the way for the Panthers going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and three RBIs.

The Panthers starting pitcher in game two, junior Max Fingalsen, picked up his first win of the season and struck out six batters through as many innings. He also had the only extra base knock for Central Springs and drove in a pair of runs.