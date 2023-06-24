Mason City split its second doubleheader of the season against Waterloo East, with a commanding 17-6 win in game one and a late game collapse in game two resulting in a 3-2 loss, Thursday night.

The Riverhawks got off to an early lead in game one with a four-run first inning, highlighted by a two-run single from senior Nolan Stiles. They were able to find success all game long including a five-run fourth inning and a seven-run fifth inning and finished the game with 14 hits.

Seniors Alex Deets and Kaden Tyler were the spark plugs in those dominate innings, with Deets having a three-run homer to leftfield in the fourth inning and Tyler having a two-run shot of his own to leftfield in the fifth inning.

Waterloo East was able to switch things up in game two and held Mason City to just seven hits and just one extra base knock on a double from Tyler in the first inning. The Trojans found success in the fifth inning with a pair of home runs from junior DeMaris Henderson and freshman Caleb Peters which tied the game at two runs.

The Trojans loaded the bases in the sixth inning, and scored what would end up being the game winning run on an RBI single from junior Sam Mills.

Mason City now sit at 13-7 in the Iowa Alliance Conference and have now split three straight conference doubleheaders.

Nashua-Plainfield 9, Osage 7: The Green Devils collapsed late and gave up five runs in the seventh inning and drop their fourth of their last five games.

Osage held a two-run lead over Nashua-Plainfield heading into the sixth inning but was unable to hold on at home and drop to 8-6 in the Top of Iowa Conference.

Despite the loss, sophomore Jake Krebsbach had himself a night, going 3-for-4 with three singles and drove in a run while also scoring three himself.

Game one: Waverly-Shell Rock 15, Charles City 0; Game two: Waverly-Shell Rock 11, Charles City 10: After a one hit shutout loss in game one and struggling offensively to start game two, the Comets made a late game push with an eight-run seventh inning but ultimately still fell short on the road.

Charles City gave up a five-run fifth inning followed by an eight-run fourth inning in game one and struggled to work around Waverly-Shell Rock starter, junior Grant Parker. The Comets struck out four times in route to their second shutout loss of the season.

Their offensive struggles carried into much of game two where they had just five hits through six innings. They were gifted four walks in the seventh inning and were able to tie the game at 10 thanks to clutch RBI singles from Zach Chambers, Reed Peters and Lincoln Joslin. Junior Kaden Buseman scored two runs himself in that sixth inning surge and also drove in a pair with a double.

The Comets were unable to play mistake free in the bottom half of the inning and gave up a lead-off walk to senior Lance Myers who was able to get into scoring position on a pair of errors. Myers would score the walk-off run on a single from pinch hitter Ian Sedgwick and handed Charles City its 16th loss of the season.