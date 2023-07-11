Nine players from the Clear Lakes softball and baseball teams were honored with North Central all-conference team selections, including five first-team spots.

The Lions softball team had three first-team selections which included senior Annika Nelson, freshman Alivia Paine and eighth grader Taylor Schwenn.

Nelson finished the year with the most doubles in the conference (13) and was tied with Schwenn and Paine for the most hits on the team (33).

Schwenn and Paine were two of the most productive players on Clear Lakes youthful roster. In her eighth-grade season, Schwenn led the team in RBIs (26) and runs scored (29), each of which were top five in the conference. Paine was second in the conference in batting average (.423) and second in on-base percentage (.500).

Junior Andrew Theiss and senior Zeke Nelson were the first team selection for the Lions baseball team, where Theiss earned his first unanimous selection of his career.

He led the conference in strikeouts (91), WHIP (.9) and was third in wins (5). Theiss saw the most time on the mound not only for his team but in the conference as he led in innings pitched (58.2) and opponent at bats (250).

Nelson was second in the conference in stolen bases (25) and had the highest batting average on the team (.404).

The softball team had a pair of second team selections in eighth grader Jezzie Thompson and senior Makella Jacobs.

Thompson was the Lions ace on the mound and faced a conference leading 740 batters in her 25 starts, which was the second most in the conference. Jacobs capped off her career with the second most homers in the conference (5) and led the conference in drawn walks (16).

Rounding out the selections for the baseball team was junior Hudson Smith on the second team and freshman Hudson Carney on the third team.