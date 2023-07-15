Teammates, neighbors and interchanging battery duo Tate Mayer and Jayce Schwiesow are the centerpieces of the Saint Ansgar baseball team's historic season and are poised to continue their excellence at the state tournament.

The last time the Saints were in the state tournament, Mayer and Schwiesow were toddlers and have very little to no memory of what the atmosphere was like in their small town.

Fifteen years later, they have each played a vital role in returning Saint Ansgar to the promise land with their unique battery dynamic.

“The whole team has been working for this, and when it comes together like it has this year and we’re all playing our best ball, it means a lot to us, the coaches and everyone,” Mayer said. “It feels pretty special that we’re back down there.”

The two have played and lived next to each other nearly their whole lives. They are constantly working on their games no matter what time of year it is, whether it’s on the field or at home.

“We live side-by-side and have baseball field in our back yard, so they’ve been playing catch from the time they were real little,” head coach Devin Schwiesow said. “With both of their dads being coaches they hear the good stuff and the bad stuff, and what we should’ve done better at home.”

“We were always competing with each other, like who was gonna be better," Mayer said. "When you have that it brings us both together.”

Over the course of the season, Jayce and Mayer have been the one-two-punch on the mound for the Saints with a combined 19 starts and 28 total appearances.

The premier battery will often switch positions depending on who gets the start, which was most recently present in the team’s 2-1 win in the 1A-2 sub state championship game against Newman Catholic, Tuesday night.

Mayer’s 100 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched leads the team, with Jayce right behind him with 48⅓ innings pitched and has amassed 78 strikeouts.

Combined they have only given up 43 hits and 29 walks, which Jayce credits to the defense for not forcing him and his battery mate to focus on strikeouts.

“We’ve been playing for so long that we kind of rely on each other. We know that we come in a pair and that our team behind us is what sets us apart,” Jayce said. “We know that we have a strong enough defense and that they will make plays and that we can pitch for contact and not just go for strikeouts.”

Mayer also gave a lot of credit to his defense when he’s on the mound and said that whenever they’re playing at their best he feels like it’s only right for him to do the same.

“I got to play for my team," Mayer said. "They’re the ones who play for me when I’m out on the mound so I want to play for them. I play my best ball when they’re playing theirs.”

Along with their successful seasons on the hill, both Jayce and Mayer have had successful seasons in the box.

In his breakout sophomore season, Jayce has led the team in hits (46), RBIs (32) and doubles (12).

“A lot of the credit goes to my team because I really wouldn’t be where I am today without them,” Jayce said. “We’ve spent countless hours together bonding in the weight room, we do a lot of offseason stuff with baseball and I really wouldn’t be there without my team.”

Mayer, a senior, has led the team in runs scored (41) and drawn walks (22), along with 32 hits which includes 10 doubles in the leadoff spot for the Saints.

“They’re both complete players,” Devin said. “Both those guys do a good job of the little things both in the box and on the mound, and that’s what we’ve been trying to preach to all our kids is do the little things right.”

The two believe that with this being the team’s first trip in 15 years, there are no expectations for them to make any major moves in the tournament, which they look to embrace.

Saint Ansgar been counted out all season, especially in their matchup against Newman, so the players want to continue this stretch.

“There’s not really any pressure on us," Jayce said. "This is our first time in 15 years. We’ve got something to prove but we don’t really have any pressure on our backs.

"I’m gonna have the same mentality that I had in the Newman game. The pressure is on everyone, so it’s not just gonna be on you. It’s gonna be on the other team too, so you have to buy into that to give yourself some confidence.”

The Saints will play the number two seed Remsen St. Mary’s in the first round, which will take place on Monday at Merchants Park in Carroll.