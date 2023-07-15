Saint Ansgar has a tall task at hand in its first-round game of the Class 1A state tournament with a matchup against last year’s runner up Remsen St. Mary’s on Monday.

With a 2-1 upset win over top-ranked Newman Catholic on Tuesday night, the Saints punched their third ever state appearance and first since 2008.

In Saint Ansgar's last run at the state tournament, it lost 7-0 in the semifinals to Davenport Assumption.

The Saints caught fire in June winning 17 of their 21 games, including 13 Top of Iowa Conference wins, after starting the season 5-3.

Head coach Devin Schwiesow said that at the start of the season they had some underclassmen adjusting to new positions as well as athletes returning from spring sports.

He said that it wasn’t an ideal situation, bur it ended up being what was best for the team in the long run.

"We got started a little bit slow in terms of figuring that stuff out," Schwiesow said. "Once we had that big run in June, we started to figure out our roles and responsibilities. I think that was really important for our team, for everyone to know their role and know what they need to do to be successful."

A 26-7 record earned the Saints the seven seed in the state tournament and will matchup against second-seeded Remsen St. Mary’s. The Hawks lost in the state championship last season.

Remsen St. Mary’s will be making its 16th state tournament appearance, its eighth straight after winning its fourth state title in 2016 against West Sioux. It enters with a 29-2 record, the only losses coming against state qualifiers Kingsley-Pierson and Gehlen Catholic.

A common theme between Saint Ansgar and Remsen St. Mary’s is strong pitching.

The Saints have allowed just 92 runs in their 33 games, including 12 shutout wins. The Hawks racked up 15 shutout victories of their own and surrendered just 40 runs in 31 games.

Throughout the season the Saints have often found success with the tandem of senior Tate Mayer and sophomore Jayce Schwiesow.

They have combined for 16 wins — including a 9-0 record from Jayce — who has allowed just eight runs over his 48⅔ innings on the mound.

Remsen St. Mary’s also offers an experienced group of starting pitchers with seniors Jaxon Bunkers and Isaiah Gerriets and sophomore Collin Homan.

The three combined for a record of 20-1 and each pitched over 40 innings. They have a combined WHIP of 0.87 and an ERA of 0.98 through 135⅔ innings.

Along with having the most wins on their respective teams, Jayce and Bunkers have also been threats at the plate all season.

Jayce is the Saints leader in hits (46) and RBIs (32), while Bunkers leads the state in doubles (21) and is tied with fellow senior Cael Ortmann for the most hits on the team (47).

Heading into their first-round matchup against the Hawks, Devin plans to keep the same mentality they have had all year that got them to this point and to continue to build off their win against Newman.

"We always tell our kids that we’re a bunch of nobodies that don’t care about becoming a somebody and that love everybody," Schwiesow said. "Our kids are ready to go and we’re excited about the opportunity. We know that (Newman) win on Tuesday was great for us, but that was not our best one. Our best one is still coming."

The winner between the Saints and Hawks will advance to the semifinals on Wednesday, where they will face the winner of Lynnville-Sully and Gehlen Catholic.