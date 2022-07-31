Small Schools West goes out with a win against Large Schools East

The final day of the 2022 IHSBCA All-Star Series started with two scoreless innings before the crack of CAM, Anita's Lane Spieker's bat set the tone.

With both Large Schools East and Small Schools West threatening with runners in scoring position without anything to show for it, it was the latter that finally put numbers on the board.

Kingsley-Pierson's Damon Schmid reached on an error to start the third, and he came around to score on a two-run blast by Spieker.

"It felt good to hit the ball hard after yesterday when (Small Schools East) threw the Savary kid," Spieker said with a chuckle. "I had a great time out here playing with all these guys, and I'm thankful that I got picked for this."

Shortly after it happened, Spieker's family was presented with the home run ball by a member of the IHSBCA event staff.

In the final game of his high school career, a memory that would last forever had been created by the Cougar.

"My parents and my grandparents have been such great supporters of me my whole life, so having them here was special," Spieker said. "To get that home run ball, it's a memorable thing."

In the bottom of the third, Large Schools East got a run back on a balk with Pleasant Valley's Ryan Thoreson scoring from third.

He had entered the game for Clinton's Jai Jensen, who took a shot to the head on a pickoff attempt. Jensen walked off under his own power and continued watching the game with the rest of the team.

After a one-two-three fourth inning for both sides, and a scoreless top of the fifth for Small Schools West, North Scott's Sam Skarich delivered a solo homer to things up at two.

That tie didn't last long, as Estherville-LC's Carter Snyder started the top of the sixth with a single. Nevada's Gavin Melohn came on as a pinch runner and stole second before ultimately coming around to score.

There was plenty of positive chirping from the dugout as Melohn made his way around the bases.

There were also some requests to steal a base every time Melohn stayed put, and there were some comments made in good fun about the Cubs' monster quads.

Mainly, it showed just how close the players had become over the past three days in Mason City.

"The bonds I've created with these guys, honestly it surprised me that some of these guys would be as talkative as they were," Melohn said. "We got close. I'll probably end up talking to these guys after this. I'm friends with a lot of them now."

Getting a runner to first and second with a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the sixth, Large Schools East had its chance to do some damage.

Instead, a flyout to right ended the threat and gave way to a put-away frame from the opposition.

Scoring four runs in the top of the seventh, with Coon Rapids-Bayard's Easton Hays, Tri-Center's Justice Weers, Schmid and Spieker crossing home plate and Snyder recording an RBI, the 7-2 score held for a Small Schools West win over Large Schools East.

After the game, Van Meter's Reese Moore was named Small Schools West MVP, North Scott's Skarich was named Large Schools East MVP, and Coon Rapids-Bayard's Hays and Grinnell's Alex Smith were awarded with scholarships from Gary and Sandy Nyhus, who are from Mason City and have been members and worked as part of the IHSBCA event staff for over 45 years.

Ending with a big win to go 1-2 in the event felt good for the members of the Small Schools West team, and it felt even more rewarding considering who they were up against.

"I see it as an upset," Melohn said. "I mean, this team is a bunch of small guys. We don't see half the pitching that we saw this weekend."

"I didn't wanna go 0-3 this weekend. I wanted to go 3-0 obviously, but going 1-2, I'll take it. Especially beating one of the big school teams."