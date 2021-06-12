Seniors want to push St. Ansgar over substate hump

"We just didn't come out with our best foot forward," Salz said. "Newman did what they do best, they let us beat ourselves. It is a learning moment. It's (mid) June, we got a lot of season left, it is not over yet."

Still, there is an internal belief that it is one of the better teams in not only North Iowa, but in the smallest classification. Cole doesn't know if this collection of players from a talent perspective stacks up with the teams of years previous.

What the multi-sport standout does know is that the work ethic is unmatched.

"We haven't seen where we can go yet," he said. "The sky's the limit. We can go really far."

The Saints are not ones to be looking too far ahead. They still have a month remaining until a potential third straight substate final game can be played.

"We're not worried about that right now, we're just trying to get better everyday. Tomorrow, we'll get back at it and continue to play our game," St. Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow said. "When we play our best game, we can beat anybody in the state.

"The seniors are great leaders for us and continue to make our steps to get down to the state tournament."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

