'Self aware' Lions look to nip tiny mistakes in the bud quickly

That top-end talent has given Crane the belief there is an identity within this bunch.

"We're a punch in the mouth style team, we're going to come to fight everyday," Crane said. "If we stick together and do what we do best, we'll be a good team."

One of the concerns that coach Feuerbach and the Lions had themselves was the depth behind Ritter, Neuberger and Formanek on the mound. Those three all pitched in at least five games last season.

Toebe came out for baseball this season for the first time in his high school career. PJ Feuerbach has pitched three games this season, starting one.

"We are really happy with who we have throwing the ball," Crane said. "We like to ride behind them. If we can get the ball across the plate and get strikeouts, we'll be good."

Coach Feuerbach has a set three with Ritter, Neuberger and Toebe. He is trying to identify the fourth and fifth guy between Formanek and his son, PJ.

"When (Andrew) can throw strikes, he's solid," Coach Feuerbach said. "I scheduled 32 games with the intention there wasn't going to be a drought. That makes it where we have to find some other guys."