'Self aware' Lions look to nip tiny mistakes in the bud quickly

Very rarely does a baseball team have a fiery post-game talk after winning four of the last five games by both domination and needing a little late-inning spark at the plate.
In the case of Clear Lake, it had a long talk once Tuesday night's game concluded.
Yet, AJ Feuerbach didn't need to tell his group things it already knew.
"We had a little lack of focus," the Lions head coach said. "I've seen them play outstanding, we're just trying to find everybody all in tune at the same time. They were self-aware, they were telling me everything I wanted to tell them.
"We got to cut down on strikeouts and errors. I don't think we're that far off."
Winning games against teams Clear Lake should beat has been easy. In its six wins, the opponents' combined record is 36-42. The only win against a team with a winning record is Roland-Story, a Class 2A top-10 team; West Fork and Algona have .500 records.
It is a different story in the five losses.
In games against Newman Catholic, Webster City, Humboldt, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and the latest versus Dike-New Hartford, the Lions have lost three of them by under five runs.
The combined records of those five teams at this point in the season sits at 61-9. All of them have double digit win totals and under five losses. Three of them have suffered one defeat.
"We're not getting beat by bad teams," Feuerbach said. "That's better than playing somebody that doesn't have that many wins."
There's an urgency to get everyone to buy in. With a senior-laden bunch that has played plenty of varsity innings together, they are the ones that have provided the backbone for Clear Lake.
So Andrew Crane feels like what was said after the 6-3 loss to the Wolverines on Tuesday night needed to happen now.
"We need to be a little more fired up, but mostly, coach said that we did learn something from playing a good team," he said. "I'm not too worried about it. We have some great athletes and some great leaders that need to grow."
Fellow senior Austin Warnke agreed.
"I know we can all learn from that and fix the little things," Warnke added. "It is better to learn from them now."
Seven players who have started or played in all 11 games this season are upperclassmen. Warnke, PJ Feuerbach, Andrew Formanek and Caden Jones have yet to miss a game in the lineup.
Crane and Eric Ritter came in late since Clear Lake had an extended golf season into the state tournament.
Warnke and Crane are hitting above .400 this season, with Ritter, Formanek, Carson Toebe and Jett Neuberger all hitting .300 or better.
That top-end talent has given Crane the belief there is an identity within this bunch.
"We're a punch in the mouth style team, we're going to come to fight everyday," Crane said. "If we stick together and do what we do best, we'll be a good team."
One of the concerns that coach Feuerbach and the Lions had themselves was the depth behind Ritter, Neuberger and Formanek on the mound. Those three all pitched in at least five games last season.
Toebe came out for baseball this season for the first time in his high school career. PJ Feuerbach has pitched three games this season, starting one.
"We are really happy with who we have throwing the ball," Crane said. "We like to ride behind them. If we can get the ball across the plate and get strikeouts, we'll be good."
Coach Feuerbach has a set three with Ritter, Neuberger and Toebe. He is trying to identify the fourth and fifth guy between Formanek and his son, PJ.
"When (Andrew) can throw strikes, he's solid," Coach Feuerbach said. "I scheduled 32 games with the intention there wasn't going to be a drought. That makes it where we have to find some other guys."
No one is hitting the panic button within the program, not by a long shot. What happened after the defeat to Dike-New Hartford is what Warnke believes will serve a greater purpose down the road.
"It is a lot better atmosphere, we get along with everybody," Warnke said. "We just like to stay calm and relaxed."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.