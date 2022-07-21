Saying goodbye the hardest part for Newman Catholic

CARROLL - Following Newman Catholic's 16-1 loss to New London in Wednesday's Class 1A state semifinal, the sense of shock was palpable.

Members of the Knights sat just outside the diamond close to right field, an extremely loud silence hanging in the air.

With the defeat coming in just four innings, it was the first time the Knights had suffered a run-rule loss in the state tournament in any of their 24 appearances.

"There's nothing that needs to be said," head coach Alex Bohl said. "They know exactly what happened."

With multiple errors defensively and wasted opportunities offensively spoiling what had been a strong return to state after Monday's quarterfinal win, a big second inning by the Tigers is where things really got away.

After defeating CAM-Anita by a score of 12-3 in their quarterfinal game, third-seeded and third-ranked New London stayed hot with two runs in the first, nine in the second, two in the third and three more to win it in the fourth.

In the second inning an error allowed the first runner on. Bohl noted that the frame could've gone much differently if the Knights managed to get one out with no runners on, but those mistakes proved costly multiple times throughout the night.

"We weren't making all the plays as a team," senior shortstop Tim Castle said. "I think there were a lot of times where we put ourselves in those situations, and I think if we just made the plays that we needed to it would've been a whole different game."

Now, the team must move on from those mistakes.

With every season ending comes what Bohl described as the hardest part of the job: saying goodbye.

Castle, Nash Holmgaard, Bennett Suntken, Eli Brinkley, Matthew Henrich and Jack Maznio will each move on to the next phase of their lives after incredible careers for Newman Catholic.

Bohl choked up while talking about how much the aforementioned have meant to him and to the program during their time under his tutelage.

"They're just great kids," an emotional Bohl said. "They work hard, they do everything you ask of them, they're great ballplayers. I just can't say enough good things about them. They'll be missed."

What's unique about high school baseball in Iowa is that it comes after graduation and serves as an official end to one's career.

Castle, who will be attending NIACC in the fall as a member of the golf team, was emotional Wednesday night while reflecting on the feelings that come with that.

"It's meant the world," he said. "These are my best friends. It sucks to say goodbye."

A combined seven home runs, 164 RBIs and 217 runs will need to be replaced offensively, and the departure of arms in Brinkley (38.1 IP, 69 SO, 1.64 ERA) and Henrich (27.1 IP, 46 SO, 2.05 ERA) will require new solutions on the mound.

But Bohl believes the guys returning know what is up for grabs, and he's confident they're going to work hard to fill those spots.

For those athletes, football will start up soon enough, as well as the school year. There will be a bit of a break after baseball, but eventually the year-round cycle of sports and academics will get everyone back into the swing of things.

That same cycle will help in moving on from the sting of Wednesday's loss.

"You work so hard to win a championship, and you come this far, but you play like this and come up short," Bohl said. "It's devastating, but it's a part of the game."

Making it back to the state tournament after being upset in a substate semifinal last year was a big point of motivation for the Knights this season, and this year's state semifinal loss could add some fuel to the latest fire.

That's something that Castle is sure the teammates he's leaving behind will have in mind. Coming back better will be a focus in the offseason, and returning to the big stage in Carroll with a better outcome will be the end goal.

"There's a ton of talent coming back," Castle said. "I think that this ball club is gonna keep doing great things."