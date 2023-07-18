Other than that, the Saints stranded six runners, including two on second and third base in the second inning.
"We just needed one or two more hits," Saints coach Devin Schwiesow said. "Jayce (Schwiesow) and Tate did a great job on the hill. That's a tough hitting lineup. I'm just proud of the effort. Just didn't do enough to win the ballgame."
Mayer's first big trouble came in the first inning when St. Mary's loaded the bases with one out. He got two strikeouts to end the frame.
Trouble ensued in the third and fifth innings, but Mayer used another pair of strikeouts and a ground ball double play to keep the lead.
"I wouldn't have pitched as well as I did without my team behind me," Mayer said. "I left a lot of pitches out there and my team pulled up when they needed to. The game wouldn't have been as close as it was without them back there."
The trouble finally came in the sixth inning.
The Hawks started the inning with a walk — Mayer's final batter — a single and a sacrifice bunt.
St. Mary's took the lead with two more bunt singles and capped it off with a sacrifice fly.
"They didn't give up and it was other guys getting it done," Hawks coach Dean Harpenau said. "It was guys at the bottom of the order. It was a sophomore (Austin Klein) putting the ball in play to score the tying run. It was a suicide squeeze by the No. 9 hitter (Brenden Fisch) that we needed. All those pieces have to execute."
The season ends for Saint Ansgar, finishing 26-8 on the season and the first state tournament appearance in 15 years.
A scorching hot June, which saw the Saints win 18 of 21 games, put them in a position to make the eight-team field.
"I love our kids and how they battled every day for us to get better," Schwiesow said. "The fun part of this group was they didn't complain. They just kept getting better and better. I'm proud we ended it down here, just wish we could have ended it on Friday."
Mayer will be playing baseball at NIACC next year.
But he is always going to remember the summer that he helped take Saint Ansgar to a state baseball tournament and the team around him.
"Just the bond with all of my brothers," he said. "We had a lot of fun, we grew so close together. I played with them my whole life and to see it go by that fast, it kind of hurts."
Photos: Class 1A quarterfinal state baseball
Remsen St. Mary's Brady Wurth (5) is safe at home as Saint Ansgar's Saint Ansgar's Tate Mayer (2) squeezes the ball during Remsen St. Mary's vs Saint Ansgar quarterfinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 17, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa. Remsen St. Mary's won the game 3-1.
Saint Ansgar's Drew Powers (3) beats the pickoff attempt at first as Remsen St. Mary's Hunter Pick (23) waits for the throw during Remsen St. Mary's vs Saint Ansgar quarterfinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 17, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.
Saint Ansgar's Tate Mayer (2) pitches during Remsen St. Mary's vs Saint Ansgar quarterfinal action of the Class 1A state high school baseball tournament played Monday, July 17, 2023, at Merchants Park in Carroll, Iowa.