Riceville getting through "tough nights" on way to improvement

Picking up its third win of the season on Wednesday, and the first that wasn't against Clarksvillle, Riceville snapped a seven-game skid.

Defeating Northwood-Kensett 11-3 behind a complete game from Ryder Fair and multiple RBIs from Andrew Pridgen, Mitchell Marr, Theo Klaes and Fair, the Wildcats had contributions from all over the diamond.

With just two seniors and one junior to lead a very young squad, there has been plenty of growth from the younger players over the course of the season.

"It deals a lot with our upperclassmen," Fair said. "We only have three, but they're great leaders and our coaches do a great job. Everyone's get along, we have a great team."

Pridgen believes that they have the most well-coached team out of anyone that they've played.

Getting young players to stay focused and locked in during a 3-13 season isn't easy, but head coach Bryce Conway and his assistant have found a way to keep everyone bought in to getting better each and every day while keeping a good perspective on what the struggles can do for the future of the program.

"It's the way they talk to us about the tough nights, and their baseball knowledge is amazing," Pridgen said. "Their insight helps a lot."

With some close games this year, and some games that have gotten away after starting out close, Conway believes the biggest difference is pitching.

The young pitchers have struggled to throw strikes, and Conway believes the walks and hit-by-pitches per inning reflect that. With a solid defense that typically makes the routine plays, consistent pitching from inning to inning would make a world of difference in the win column.

But that's another part of that growth, and Conway has seen the pitching get better and better at staying around the zone.

"We're playing a lot of kids that are probably JV caliber kids, and they've had to mature quickly," he said. "I like this group, they're very coachable. I think our ceiling is pretty high, and we're trending upwards, but we still have a lot of work to do."

There is a belief in the program that the Wildcats are set up for the future and can do some damage, with plenty of growth coming already this season.

The postseason would be a great time to start showing how far the team has come, and to gain some confidence ahead of next season.

Facing off against South Winneshiek on July 2 and in a district with St. Ansgar, Northwood-Kensett, Nashua-Plainfield, Turkey Valley, Rockford, North Butler and the aforementioned Warriors, Riceville can use this time to get its young team some valuable experience.

That experience is something that Fair is ready for.

"I'm ready to hopefully get my first career playoff start and get after it," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.