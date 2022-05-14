Reloaded Knights using district loss last summer as core motivation tactic

When Doug Taylor was squatting down in front of Newman Catholic's dugout, it was the lasting image from a forgetful day.

He and everyone else on the Knights watched Northwood-Kensett celebrate on their home field in the Class 1A district final and see the end of one of the more improbable streaks in Iowa High School history.

Thirteen straight years to the state tournament, concluded just like that.

"I was just thinking they haven't seen what I personally and what we can be as a team yet," Taylor said. "We haven't even tapped into our potential yet. That image of them celebrating is kind of always in my mind."

The beast of small-school baseball in the state has been woken up. And that's a scary sight.

Taylor and Max Burt, two Iowa commits, plus another war chest of pitchers and five of their top hitters back in the lineup, the Knights are attempting to start a new streak of state tournament appearances when the season kicks off on Monday.

"They know the expectation," Newman head coach Alex Bohl said. "That is to be one of the best teams in the state. While it was a different feeling than we've had in the past, there's always hunger."

The only loss in the regular season the Knights suffered last summer was a 12-3 setback to Dowling Catholic, one of the premier teams in Class 4A. They ran through the Top of Iowa East, scored a bunch and allowed just one run in two district games.

Then the Vikings happened and one grand slam was all that damage needed. Newman was on its heels from the third inning on.

"We want to prove we're still that team and we can get back to the state tournament and hopefully win it," Burt said. "It plays a big role in motivation. I've thought a lot about it."

That season is in the past. There's plenty of talent returning for the Knights to make a trip to Carroll for the 1A state tournament.

Taylor and Matthew Henrich are back as the 1-2 combo in the rotation. The two right-handers combined to give up six earned runs in over 80 innings pitched.

They combined for 132 strikeouts to 31 walks. Opponents didn't hit better than .160 against them.

"That's a pretty good 1-2 punch," Burt said.

During the fall, Taylor decided against playing football to focus on his pitching mechanics and velocity. His fastball is up, touching around 90 miles per hour and he states his curveball has been vastly improved.

Over the fall and spring leagues, he feels he's growing into a better pitcher.

"I'm a whole different type of pitcher," Taylor said. "I knew I had to put in the work, especially with my mechanics, and the work has paid off."

The biggest hurdle for him to overcome is health. He missed a handful of starts with an injury as a sophomore. Yet he does feel as good as ever conditioning wise.

"Just with that (velocity) being up, when I get to the later innings, I'm not dropping as much," he said.

Cole Nelson, the Knights consistent third starter, graduated. Nash Holmgaard and Eli Brinkley each started five games and went 5-0. Those two, plus Burt and some underclassmen, are expected to throw innings.

They always have deep pitching numbers, but Bohl admits this year's collection might be a tad deeper.

"Honestly, with another year of growth, we develop more arms," he said.

Holmgaard anchors the lineup in which he bombed 12 home runs and drove in 63 runs. He hit for the home run cycle – solo, two-run, three-run and grand slam – in one game last season.

He and Burt roped for a batting average above .400 while Tim Castle and Suntken hit over .350 with a minimum 100 at-bats. Taylor hit .381 in 63 at-bats.

"We can be a pretty scary lineup," Burt, a first team all-state catcher said. "Lot of guys that have played in some pretty big games."

There is a small tweak to the schedule this season as practices were cut short by a week. Games will start on Monday, when spring sports will be nearing the tail end.

Newman could have guys at the state track meet next weekend plus the potential of its boys golf team to be playing at the state tournament in Ames a week after games start.

It will cause Bohl to thrust some guys onto the field that lack in varsity experience.

"I've gone through 15 or 20 different lineup situations," Bohl said. "Typically, third week of June is when we finally settle in a lineup for the rest of the season."

Could that be a blessing in disguise down the road?

"The tradition and the culture of it, we're trying to pass onto the next and that's a big part of baseball at Newman," Burt noted.

Newman is fitting in a 31-game regular season until the first week in July. It has 11 games before the month of June starts. It will be favored in a lot of games, but that doesn't matter.

After that shocking loss, the Knights realized to not take anyone for granted.

"We have to show up everyday," Taylor said. "Doesn't matter the name on your shirt, who is playing, you just got to be better than them that day."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.