Rebound start from Taylor a point of emphasis in proving people wrong

When Doug Taylor walked off the mound against Class 2A No. 2 Estherville Lincoln Central on May 30, he was far from happy.

The same attitude was felt when he exited last weekend against 4A No. 5 Dowling Catholic. In those two starts, Taylor walked a combined nine batters and gave up seven earned runs.

Even facing top level competition, Newman Catholic's ace pitcher expected and still expects more from himself.

"Just eliminating those wild innings," Taylor said. "That's where I hurt myself. Try to get in the zone more."

If Friday's outing was any type of foreshadowing, Taylor let it be known he hasn't lost his touch on pitching.

He fanned 11 St. Ansgar batters and worked deep counts, kept throwing strikes and eventually came out on top as he led the 1A No. 2 Knights to a 2-0 victory on the road to remain unbeaten in the Top of Iowa East.

"I really wanted to come out tonight and show myself, show everyone, that I can still pitch at the highest level," Taylor said. "Just thinking about it, I have to give it my all. I was really tired of not being my best and especially with this team, I needed to bring it.

"Just going out there and dominate."

Velocity was a big point of emphasis the University of Iowa commit in the offseason. He was touching consistently in the upper-80s versus the Saints and even got into the 90s a handful of times.

His battery mate and childhood friend Max Burt was more than pleased with the outing.

"He brought it," Burt said. "We definitely needed a big outing from him and he definitely delivered. He did a really god job of hitting spots."

Taylor's release point is so far in front of the mound it adds another layer of difficulty. That, along with other mechanics, were tweaked in the fall and spring months.

He had command of his fastball as he only had two wild pitches and complimented his heater with his curveball and other off-speed pitches.

"I know for sure that's the best command I've had this year," Taylor said. "Just painting the corners, worked the fastball up and got some swings and misses."

Knights head coach Alex Bohl has been a firm believer in no matter how great a pitcher is, the defense behind him has to be just as exceptional.

Bohl credited a lot of the 3-2, 2-2 battles Taylor won was because of his infielders. Tim Castle made a pair of deep throws at shortstop and Nash Holmgaard executed a couple picks at first base.

"That was one of the best defensive games we've played probably all year," Bohl said.

Still, Taylor wanted to show the rest of 1A he is still elite.

He missed some time last year due to an injury and while still posting a line of a 6-0 record on 39.2 innings pitched with 69 strikeouts and an earned run average of 0.35, he felt people forgot how good he really is.

Did he accomplish what he wanted to?

"I really wanted to get back, just show I can do it," Taylor said.

No one in Newman's dugout forgot how good Taylor is. Yet Burt did feel like a lot of people in 1A did.

"People think because he's already committed to go play college baseball, he's good, but I don't think people give him enough credit for how good he actually is," he said. "He works hard to be in the position that he's in."

The next step in Taylor's development, at least in Bohl's eyes, is to trust his defense. Bohl knows that his right-hander won't be able to strike everyone out when he takes the mound.

Add in more mixing of his pitches and the potential for Taylor to better is a scary thought.

"If he's going to allow his defense to be in the game and do work, look out, he can be really good," Bohl said. "He doesn't have to do everything himself. That gives you all the confidence in the world to make pitches."

